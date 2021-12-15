Pending City Council approval of her contract, Ta’Kisha Gholston will start her career as Decatur’s new Municipal Court judge in January at a salary of $100,115.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin told the City Council at Monday’s work session that she met with Gholston last week for contract discussions.
“She was very excited so we were able to come to an agreement,” Sandlin said. “She will start on Jan. 10 (if approved by the council).”
The City Council will vote on Gholston’s appointment and contract at its meeting next Monday. Sandlin said this is a four-year appointment with an ending date of 2026. At that time, the council can extend or end her employment.
The agreed-upon pay for Gholston falls in the middle of the advertised annual pay range for the opening of between $80,165 and $121,980. She replaces Judge Billy Cook Jr., who retired Nov. 30 after 25 years with the city.
The council agreed without a vote at the Dec. 7 meeting to offer the job to Gholston. Ten local attorneys applied for the job, and the council interviewed three people. The three finalists were Gholston, Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander and City Prosecutor Emily Baggett.
Gholston, 44, has a private practice and works part time for Decatur as appeals/conflict prosecutor. She represents Decatur on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court. In addition to being Hartselle’s municipal judge, she serves as Trinity town prosecutor.
On another opening, Council President Jacob Ladner delayed discussion on filling the Environmental Services director vacancy.
The council interviewed three people in September and a fourth candidate last week, but Councilman Billy Jackson was absent Monday night, and Ladner said he wants Jackson to be involved in the final decision. He hopes to discuss the candidates at next Monday's meeting.
The council is seeking to replace Rickey Terry, who retired Sept. 30 as Street and Environmental Services director.
Terry's announced retirement prompted a departmental reorganization. The Street division will move under City Engineer Carl Prewitt, and he will continue to answer to Director of Development Dane Shaw.
The person hired as Environmental Services Department director will oversee the Sanitation division and the city maintenance garage. The advertised pay range is $70,854 to $107,813 annually.
