Attorney Ta’Kisha Gholston will become the first minority to serve as Decatur's Municipal Court judge after the City Council offered her the position Tuesday night.
A unanimous council chose Gholston over City Prosecutor Emily Baggett and Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander to fill the position that’s been vacant since Judge Billy Cook Jr. retired Nov. 30 after 25 years with the city.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said she was scheduled to meet with Gholston to discuss a contract offer Wednesday afternoon. The advertised annual pay range for the opening is between $80,165 and $121,980 for the four-year appointment.
Sandlin said she will then report the result of the job offer discussion at a future council meeting. At that point, the council would vote to make the appointment official.
The City Council members agreed that they were happy with all three candidates after their interviews on Nov. 19. Councilman Kyle Pike said he would be pleased with any of the three even if two of the applicants dropped out of the running.
Council President Jacob Ladner and councilmen Hunter Pepper, Carlton McMasters and Pike said they each received a large number of calls from residents in support of Gholston. The legal community’s support gave Gholston the edge she needed, council members said.
Ladner said he feels neither he nor the other council members “are qualified to hire a judge,” so those calls from the legal community made a difference.
“Obviously, on paper she has the qualifications because she’s been Hartselle’s municipal judge for almost a year,” Ladner said. “And the feedback I got is she has the temperament of a judge.”
Pike said the people he talked to “have a lot of respect for how she handles her business. She has the temperament to be a judge and great regard for others."
McMasters said he doesn’t know Gholston well “but from what people in the legal community have conveyed, she will make an excellent judge.”
Councilman Billy Jackson said the three candidates are “very capable” with similar backgrounds, and he thinks Gholston “will make a good judge.”
However, Jackson said he thought Baggett had an edge because she had been in the Municipal Court for 12 years as a city prosecutor and is very familiar with Cook and how he ran the court. He said Baggett is the only one of the three candidates who already knows the computer system used by the court.
“If we’re looking for someone who wouldn’t have to familiarize herself with the staff or protocols and learn the routine, Emily Baggett should have had that advantage,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he doesn’t oppose Gholston’s hire, but he didn’t like that the council majority held little public discussion on her selection. He said he believes Mayor Tab Bowling tried to influence the choice.
“This boils down to the council got together and came to a decision prior to the meeting,” Jackson said. “This is business as usual.”
Ladner said the accusation that there was any discussion about the appointment among the council members or mayor "is completely untrue. I tried to give my reasons, and I said Tuesday night exactly what I did in making my decision. I can only speak for myself. I had no discussions with the other councilmen."
Gholston, 44, has a private practice and works part time for Decatur as appeals/conflict prosecutor. She represents Decatur on appeals to Morgan County Circuit Court. In addition to being Hartselle’s municipal judge, she serves as Trinity town prosecutor.
“Ta’Kisha is hands-down a fantastic attorney,” Pepper said. “I’ve watched her practice in the courtroom, and she’s very good at what she does.
“She knocked it out of the ballpark in her interview. I had an assistant DA, a majority of the law enforcement in our (Morgan) county and people from other counties reach out to tell me about her. I would be proud, proud to have Ta’Kisha as our municipal judge.”
Gholston said she expects it will take 30 to 45 days to wrap up her private practice and her other part-time positions after an agreement is reached on the appointment.
“I’m very humbled,” Gholston said of her selection for the position. “I’m honored to serve in this capacity, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
Municipal Court has jurisdiction over misdemeanors, traffic offenses, city code violations and parking tickets occurring within the city limits and the police jurisdiction.
