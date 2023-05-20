The sound of a splash reverberated through the Aquadome pool when two Austin Middle seventh graders fell off their raft and into the water at the Decatur City Schools gifted program’s raft race on Friday.
Nine teams of gifted seventh and eighth graders from Austin Middle and Decatur Middle participated in the raft-racing tradition. Designing, building and racing their own rafts is aimed at teaching students to engage with the engineering design process.
“There’s a lot of learning that comes with carrying out a long-term project,” said Decatur Middle gifted teacher Lindsay Sims, who waded in the pool — which was unheated due to broken equipment — to help students on and off their rafts. “One of the things for our gifted students that we work on a lot is teamwork and collaboration.”
Before being taken over by the gifted program in 2018, raft racing took place on the river and at Wilson Morgan Park. Cameron Harris, the Aquadome's supervisor for aquatics, watched his first DCS raft race last year.
“I love seeing the innovative rafts that come through,” Harris said. “Critical thinking skills are always great to teach kids. You can teach kids the answer to a question but teaching them how to find that answer on their own is an incredible skill.”
He said recreation centers like the Aquadome were intended for events like this that bring the community together.
Emily Harris, principal of Austin Middle School and no relation to Cameron, attended the event to cheer on her daughter, Caroline, who had been talking about the design of their raft for weeks.
“She has an excellent group,” Emily said. “They’ve been talking about it all semester in their Roblox game. They’re just excited.”
Caroline, and her fellow rowers Angus Braswell and Gaby Whiston, paddled their team, Rubber Duckies, to a first-place overall victory. Their raft, inspired by the buoyant bath time toy, featured a cardboard masthead painted to look like a rubber duck.
“We were originally going to do a banana boat,” said Rubber Duckies team member Xania Earskin. “But we decided a rubber ducky had more creativity that we could work with.”
The Rubber Duckies raft, like the others, was made mostly of recycled and donated materials. Each team had a $50 limit on purchased materials, and the Rubber Duckies’ winning raft cost a total of $28.
“It’s important that the rafts are student made,” Sims said. “They have to have a logo, a flag and we do as much on campus as we can.”
The Decatur Middle team Big Yachtis worked on their raft after school on Thursday.
“We spent seven or eight hours on it yesterday,” said eighth grader Nathan Matthews. “And here we are today.”
Racing first, Big Yachtis’ raft was made from PVC pipe, boat buoys, tires and “the occasional pool noodle.”
Zip ties that held the PVC pipe together broke apart after the team had finished their first lap.
“Procrastination is not key,” said team member Max McCormick as his raft’s flotsam drifted across the water. Big Yachtis won the most unusual materials award.
The raft race was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This was the first year students had a trial run to test their designs.
“On May 5, the kids were able to come and test what they had,” Sims said. “A lot of these did not work well. They had two weeks to go back and improve on them.”
Testing, improving and redesigning is part of the engineering design process.
“What I love the most is seeing their improvements and their costumes,” Sims said. “My favorite part is seeing them work together in a constructive and flexible environment.”
