From the sound of the whistle to the sight of the engine to the rumble of the cars, trains attract hundreds of rail watchers to Decatur’s Historic Depot each year.
“Some people enjoy watching the engines. Some enjoy counting and spotting unique cars. And some enjoy the sound of the horn. There is a big community of us out there that just love to watch trains,” said Caleb Kiser, with the Decatur-based River City Rail Club.
Stemming from the burgeoning community of train watchers — better known as railfans — the River City Rail Club organized a Hoot-enannie for this Saturday.
“You will see rail watchers by the tracks all day,” said Suzanne Langdon, museum event and tour coordinator with Decatur Parks & Recreation. “They will use the depot as a home base and a place to come in and cool off and take some good shots of trains from our back porch, which is 12 feet from the track.”
Kiser, one of the River City Rail Club’s youngest members, is spearheading the event.
“Way before my time, like in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the club had two events where people would come together and watch trains,” the 22-year-old Kiser said. “I saw that there were a bunch of railfanning events in the Southeast and wanted to do one here. Decatur is in a great spot for watching trains.”
Decatur’s 189-year history with the railroad and the number of cars passing through the city each day makes the Historic Depot a prime spot for railfans, said David Breland, Decatur’s director of historic resources and events.
“We had the first railroad west of the Allegheny Mountains in the 1830s. Railroads caused this town to grow to become a city. Today, they support all of the industries we have here,” Breland said. “They are very important. We have so many interesting trains come through here in the course of a day. Thousands and thousands of cars go through here each day.”
In January, Virtual RailFan, out of Tennessee, installed a camera at the Historic Depot that streams a live feed of the trains passing through Decatur. The company has cameras that can be viewed online at more than 50 locations around the United States and one in British Columbia, Canada.
Since the installation of the camera, sightings of railfans, who typically set up in the grassy patch southwest of the depot, has increased.
“Railfanning is more than a hobby. It is a passion,” Breland said. “We’ve had people from all over the world come to Decatur to watch trains for a day or two. There are some people who come out every day just to look at the cars.”
Kiser runs a train log based on the Virtual RailFan camera, logging every train that passes through Decatur.
“There’s roughly 45 a day through Decatur, typically 20 to 30 CSX trains and 10 to 25 Norfolk Southern trains,” Kiser said. “We’ve had as many as 57. That’s our max. And we have some trains as long as 10,000 to 14,000 feet.”
That translates to 2½ miles.
“Decatur is just a very interesting spot," Kiser said. "You’ve got two fairly busy lines from CSX and Norfolk Southern that come together in Decatur because of an old agreement to use the drawbridge. That causes a bottleneck with the boats and sometimes you end up getting a bunch of back-to-back-to-back trains. We have had five to six trains in an hour.”
Kiser’s interest in trains dates back to his childhood when his grandparents would take him to the railroad. Three years ago, at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he became involved in railfanning.
“Railfanning gave me an outlet to do something during COVID,” Kiser said. “I like seeing the engines and hearing the horns, even though I have to wear ear plugs because I have sensitive ears. You don’t have that problem at the depot because they don’t blow there. If they did, I would probably never leave the depot.”
On Saturday, Kiser will set up next to the depot with novice and experienced railfans to watch the trains.
“You don’t need any experience to come and participate. Everyone is invited. Just make sure to bring a chair and an umbrella for shade,” Kiser said.
While at the depot, make sure to check out the 2,000-square-foot museum that commemorates the city's railroad history.
Built by Southern Railway in 1905, the depot, restored in 2015 and 2016, features railroad memorabilia, artifacts and photographs. Notable pieces include the original depot superintendent’s desk, the baggage cart and benches, all from 1905. The depot will be open 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday. Admission is free.
