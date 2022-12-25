Bill Pensworth smiled humbly and slowly shook his head.
“The reason I’m able to do what I do is because I’ve been saved by God. Once you’ve got the Holy Spirit residing in you, it’s like you constantly want to know who you can help and how you can help. It’s so much fun,” Pensworth said.
From building wheelchair ramps for the Volunteer Center and providing meals for the Neighborhood Christian Center to teaching preschool Sunday school at Decatur Baptist and serving as a missionary to Africa, Pensworth’s impact resonates throughout Morgan County and the world.
For his work with numerous organizations, the 72-year-old Decatur resident is The Decatur Daily’s Good Deeds Person of the Year.
“This is very humbling. I’ve been gifted with the ability to fix things and just want to use that to help others,” Pensworth said.
In their nomination of him as Good Deeds Person of the Year, Donna Whitten, director of operations of the Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, and Larry Waye, founder of The E-Center and a member of Decatur Baptist, listed Pensworth’s involvements.
The list included: leading a team that builds wheelchair ramps, preparing food for a men’s group at the NCC, teaching preschool at Decatur Baptist for 22 years, assisting with AWANA class on Sunday nights, participating in West Decatur Elementary’s First Priority, maintaining the Chapel Hill HOA clubhouse, opening his home to missionaries and teaching at The E-Center.
“Bill is always ready to jump in and help however he can and considers helping a privilege and honor, not a sacrifice or burden,” Waye said. “From 3-year-olds to 90-plus years old, Bill is always there to help and lend a hand. He loves to invest into the lives of people and never expects anything in return.”
For each activity, Pensworth, who retired in May 2020 as co-owner of Batteries Plus in Decatur, diverted credit to someone else.
“Wheelchair ramps wouldn’t be diddly without my team and preschool wouldn’t be diddly without my wife, Lisa,” said Pensworth.
The Pensworths began teaching preschool Sunday school more than 22 years ago. While listening to the pastor’s plea for volunteers, Bill Pensworth felt a pull to join.
“Lisa and I were dating at the time. I asked her to commit to a school year whether we stayed together or not. We are on our 23rd group of kids. It’s been so neat because we’ve been able to watch them grow up. We’ve attended their weddings and been to the foreign mission field with some,” Pensworth said. “While the majority don’t remember us by the time they are 5, some hang on to the memories.”
A desire to instill in the children a love for God keeps the Pensworths returning to the classroom year after year.
“My personal goal is to create an environment where they want to go to bed on Saturday night, get up Sunday morning, eat breakfast, get dressed and come see Mr. Bill,” Pensworth said.
--
The 7B's
Most of Pensworth’s outreach activities — like building wheelchair ramps — stemmed from his involvement with Decatur Baptist. He started leading a ramp building team when the church held a community-focused mission event in 2021.
“The focus was on local volunteer organizations. Out of the list of choices, I said I would help build a wheelchair ramp. The week before the build, the church called me and told me I would be heading it up. After that first one, the team asked if we could do it again, and the rest is history,” Pensworth said.
In the last year and a half, Pensworth’s team has built 15 ramps, including two in December. One was for an elderly couple who both depend on walkers. The other was for a family whose son suffered injuries in a car accident.
“The young man’s dad called me when they were in the hospital and said they didn’t know what they were going to do. I texted my crew. There are about 40 names on the list, but six of us are the old faithfuls that show up on every build,” Pensworth said.
They call themselves the 7B's — Billy Bob’s Bad Boy Bunch of Baptist Builders.
The first day without rain, the 7B's gathered at the family’s house and built a ramp.
“By mid-day on the day we were working, the father called me and said that his son would be released any minute. When we quit that day, I texted him and said, ‘Be super careful, there aren’t handrails on yet, but the ramp is built and you can roll him in,’” Pensworth said.
Last year, when Lisa Pensworth volunteered to prepare meals for the Neighborhood Christian Center’s Bible study classes, Bill Pensworth joined the effort.
“Lisa had her hands full preparing food for 30-something people every other week, so I jumped in to help. At that point, I got involved with their jail ministry and Bible study,” Pensworth said.
--
Overseas missions
Along with local outreach projects, Pensworth serves on international missions. In 2022, he spent two weeks in April in Malawi and the month of June in Zambia teaching pastors, leading Vacation Bible School and overseeing a soccer ministry.
“Overseas mission work is a passion of mine. When Lisa and I were still working, we would plan our vacation every year to go on a mission trip. We went to Haiti right after the earthquake, Brazil and Canada,” Pensworth said.
In 2018, Pensworth started traveling to Africa for mission work thanks to Waye, Joe Haden Jr. and the late Joe Haden Sr.
“Joe Haden Sr. was in my Bible study and went to Africa as a missionary. Every time he came home, he would say, ‘When are you coming over?’ I always had an excuse,” Pensworth said. “He was home for a visit and he put his arm around me and the last words he said to me were, ‘If you don’t go, who will?’ Four days later I got the phone call that he died from a heart attack. Those words laid heavy on my heart.”
Two years later, at the insistence of Waye and Haden’s son, Pensworth went on a mission trip to Zambia. One encounter from that first trip remains in Pensworth’s memory.
“I was teaching at the last conference and there was a little man on the front row to my left. He was in his early 80s,” Pensworth said.
Through an interpreter, Pensworth learned that to get to the conference the man had walked two days, rode in a stand-up cattle car for two days and walked to the church because he heard “the white man was coming to teach about Jesus.” Back home, Pensworth began crying as he told his wife about the man.
“It dawned on me that it took a day for us to drive to Lusaka. We flew from Lusaka to Addis Ababa to Dublin to Toronto to Nashville and I was home. Assuming he went home the same way he came, he wouldn’t have been home yet. Whoa, that we should have such a passion,” Pensworth said.
On Jan. 30, Pensworth will leave again for another mission trip to Africa.
“Years ago, in Bible study, we read a book about experiencing God. The premise was that at this moment, God’s at work all around us and if I’ll slow down a little bit and open my eyes and look around, I see opportunities where I can jump in to the work he is doing and say, ‘Let me be part of this,’” Pensworth said.
Pensworth’s outreach serves as an example to others.
“Bill loves Decatur and north Alabama, loves people, loves the Lord Jesus Christ and loves using what God has blessed him with to serve others. His example has motivated teams of people to get involved and help others however they can,” Waye said.
