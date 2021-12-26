Tucked in a corner office along the main room where members of the homeless community gathered for a meal, Dr. Robert Allen listened to heartbeats, checked blood pressures and talked with individuals about their lives on the street.
At least once a month, for the past two years, Allen has volunteered to treat patients at Hands Across Decatur, an organization focused on meeting the needs of the homeless. Allen’s volunteerism also extends to the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County and to international medical mission trips.
For his outreach to underserved communities, Allen is The Decatur Daily’s Good Deeds Person of the Year.
“Dr. Allen has been a lifeline to our homeless community. These are people who would otherwise not have a venue to seek medical care — much of it’s life-saving,” said Sue Terrell, founder and director of Hands Across Decatur.
The 67-year-old Allen, who spent the last 35 years as a general practitioner in Decatur, dismissed the praise.
“I’m just doing what I should be doing,” Allen said. “There is a need that needs to be met, and I have the ability to meet the need. This is my responsibility.”
For Allen, medicine is a calling — a path God directed him to follow.
His interest in medicine began as a teenager when Sam Cannata, a medical missionary to Africa, stayed with Allen's family in Greenville, Mississippi, for a night.
“Hearing his stories and how he was able to help communities made a big impact on me. I never considered anything but becoming a doctor after that,” Allen said.
After attending medical school at the University of Mississippi and completing residency in Montgomery, Allen secured a position at Decatur’s Parkway Medical Center in 1986.
He quickly became involved in the community, volunteering with the Community Free Clinic of Decatur-Morgan County for the past 15 years and serving as the clinic’s director for four years.
“I think it might surprise people just how many individuals in our community don’t have access to medical care because they don’t have insurance,” Allen said.
When one of his former employees expressed an interest in volunteering at Hands Across Decatur two years ago, Allen decided to accompany her.
“I knew there was a need,” Allen said. “It seemed like something I could to do to help the community.”
At Hands Across Decatur, Allen sees approximately 10 patients every visit.
“Dr. Allen has helped people immensely. Many would not have the health they do now if not for Dr. Allen,” Terrell said.
He has treated patients for frostbite, sore throats, high blood pressure, the flu, foot and back pain, knife cuts, lung disease, cancer and mental illness.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people here have not had access to medical care for years. There are people suffering from lung disease related to smoking. There are people who have back pain from carrying all of their items around with them. And the exposure to the elements really takes a toll on them. I’m just trying to reach them before their problems get too bad,” Allen said.
Among Allen’s patients is Carl Hill, who receives a shot for his back pain.
“When he told me he could help my pain with a shot, I asked him if it was a trick shot. I didn’t think anyone could help me,” Hill said. “Dr. Allen is a great guy. Without him I would have no medical coverage. It gives me an opportunity to see someone who cares about my physical health.”
Daniel Webster also receives treatment from Allen.
“He’s been a great doctor. He helped me when I had the cold. It means a lot that he helps us here. Without him, we wouldn’t have anyone,” Webster said.
During the past year, Ann Allen has served as her husband’s assistant at his visits to Hands Across Decatur.
“It’s been very rewarding to be part of this ministry and be able to give back to the community in some way. It is a blessing,” Ann Allen said.
Robert Allen’s service to the homeless community extends beyond the medical field. He fixed a bicycle for a Hands Across Decatur client, donated a painting of Jesus feeding a multitude with five loaves and two fish to Hands Across Decatur and, through his church First Baptist of Decatur, secured needed medications and supplies.
“Doing medicine is easier when people are appreciative and these people are very appreciative. All I have to hear is thank you and that’s the best and only payment I could receive. I don’t need anything else,” Allen said.
Along with his work in Decatur, Allen has served on 15 international mission trips, many to Belize, through various faith-based organizations.
“We see as many patients as we can and provide as much medication as we can. We provide services they don’t normally have access to. We do the best with the supplies we have and the time we have,” Allen said.
Currently, Allen juggles volunteering at least once a month at the Community Free Clinic and at least once a month at Hands Across Decatur with manning his regular practice.
Allen credited his parents and his faith for teaching him the importance of giving to others.
“His parents were a huge influence,” Ann Allen said. “After they retired, they volunteered two years in China and two years in Africa. That’s the type of people they were and that’s the mindset they passed down to Robert.”
Now, Allen is working to pass along that giving mindset to others. He encourages medical students he oversees and his nurses to participate in outreach opportunities.
“Giving back to the underserved communities is an important part of medical training. When you are at Hands Across Decatur and the Community Free Clinic, you really understand that everyone does not have access to care. It’s not mandatory that they volunteer, but I think it’s valuable to their growth as a professional in the medical field and as a person,” Allen said.
--
Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Nominees
The Daily asked readers for nominations for Volunteer of the Year and Good Deeds Person of the Year for 2021. An article revealing the Volunteer of the Year will be published later this week.
Other nominees:
--
Decatur Police and Fire Departments
When Doris Weems fell a fourth time in her home, requiring assistance from the Decatur Fire Department, first responders acted to better Weems' life. "The last time I fell, they had to take me to the hospital and had a hard time getting me out of the house," Weems said. While Weems recovered in the hospital, employees with the Decatur Police and the Fire Department built her a handicap ramp.
--
Edee Grun
As the founder and “chief cook and bottle washer” of Feeding Families of Alabama, Edee Grun provides food for an average of 250 families and individuals every other Monday. She provides emergency food when needed and visits homeless camps. She collects small gifts for shut-ins and the elderly at Christmas. Her newest project is to build tiny homes for transitional housing for the homeless and people in need.
--
Jane H. Davis
Jane Davis' outreach began when she recovered from her second bout with cancer. "She wanted to make a difference in the lives of others," said her husband John Davis. That was 10 years ago. During the past decade, Davis has made more than 2,000 knitted hats for a Native American reservation, school students and hospitalized children. She has made themed baskets for schools, churches, a synagogue, mosque, anti-cancer events, police and educational projects. She also gives presentations to children’s books clubs, where she has appeared as a fairy godmother and Roman matron.
--
Phyllis Taylor
Phyllis Taylor volunteered her time at the Lawrence County Health Department during 2021 to help with the registration and vaccination process for COVID and flu shots. She has helped the nurses get patients in and out of the health department in a timely manner. She worked outside, regardless of the weather, helping patients get registered for vaccines. She also provided snacks and food for the staff.
--
Nancy Pinion
As the director of the Jesse Owens Museum and Park, Nancy Pinion keeps the site open to the public. She works at the museum and park more than 40 hours a week, all of them as a volunteer. While serving as director, Pinion has updated the gift shop, developed a website and Facebook page, helped get high-speed internet available to the public, hired and trained part-time employees, applied for grants and gotten Alabama 36 from Interstate 65 to the Lawrence County line, just west of Danville, renamed the Jesse Owens Parkway.
--
Susan Lovelace
In 2021, Susan Lovelace, a volunteer with Hospice of the Valley since 2018, logged more than 523 volunteers hours and traveled more than 4,700 miles. She volunteers as a patient care advocate, helps assemble and deliver Valentine baskets, visits patients at assisted living facilities, helps with Camp Hope, delivers balloon gift bags to patients and veteran certificates and medallions to veterans.
--
Jamie and Gloria Cooper
Gloria and Jamie Cooper are dedicated to providing food for the needy in Limestone County.
--
Ewell Smith
Ewell Smith has spent hundreds of hours improving the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens. A veteran who served six years in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam era, Ewell has volunteered on the museum’s board of directors for 11 years. He gives tours and talks to visitors about the museum and oversaw the progress of the museum’s new facility, spending hours cleaning, packing and moving artifacts to the new site.
--
Dawn Davidson
For the past 15 years, Dawn Davidson has provided hundreds of gift-filled shoe boxes and spent countless volunteer hours for the Volunteer Center of Morgan County's Holiday Hope Chest Project. In addition to her own dedication, she also brought on her two sisters, as well as friends, to be part of the holiday hope chest project. Davidson, her friends and family have donated over 3,450 boxes over the years.
--
Terri Standridge Slizewski
A native of Lawrence County now living in Morgan County, Terri Standridge Slizewski's earliest memories of the outdoors were family picnics and camping at Brushy Lake in Bankhead National Forest. When she retired, Slizewski became a Wild Alabama volunteer wilderness ranger. She is a certified crosscut sawyer, clears Sipsey Wilderness trails of blockages and leads crosscut teams. She participates in the trash and dumpsite pickup projects and the cleaning up and restoring of campsites. She also has volunteered as a search and rescue canine handler with North Alabama Search Dog Association since 2003.
--
Buddy Ratliff
Described by Lorene Harville as "the best neighbor anyone could have," Buddy Ratliff is active in his Priceville neighborhood. He puts out his neighbors' garbage cans, brings their mail to their homes and shares the vegetables he grows. "I never know he's around, but he sees the need and does the doing without being asked," Harville said. When Harville fell in her garage, Ratliff and his wife, Mary, pressure-washed her blood from the garage before Harville's children arrived.
--
Jean Colquitt and Carol Godwin
Neighborhood Christian Center co-director Pamela Bolding described the mother-and-daughter team of Jean Colquitt and Carol Godwin as the Christmas Toy Store Team. The duo has overseen the toy store for 16 years. They spend countless days, weeks and months making the event possible and put love into every basket of toys to make sure children have a wonderful Christmas. They also relieve the parents of worry and stress over how they will provide a nice Christmas for their kids.
--
Freda Lowery and Thelma Moses
Both in their 80s, sisters Freda Lowery and Thelma Moses spend many of their free hours doing for others. In 2021, they decided to make lap quilts for seniors.
