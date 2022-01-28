Decatur is one of the nation’s top housing markets based on real estate market data and economic health, according to a Wall Street Journal/Realtor.com ranking released this week.
The Decatur metro area is ranked No. 37 in the Emerging Housing Markets Index for winter 2022, which is actually down from No. 15 in the fall ranking. Metro Huntsville, which ranks No. 8 for the winter, is the only area in Alabama ranked higher.
The index "identifies the top metro areas for home buyers seeking an appreciating housing market and appealing lifestyle amenities," according to the Journal. Realtor.com says the index shows areas that are good for purchasing "a home for homeowners and investors alike."
Yogi Dougher, who is building McGhee Square Town Homes between Vine and Walnut streets in Old Decatur with partner Steve Armistead, said the ranking “is good news for Decatur.” He said it shows why he and Armistead, a Decatur native, chose to come from Nashville and build in Decatur.
“Decatur checks both of the boxes (of appreciating housing market and appealing lifestyle amenities),” Dougher said.
Decatur has roughly 900 homes in more than a half-dozen new subdivisions that have recently gone through or are going through the city planning process.
Mayor Tab Bowling said a survey by Deloitte Consulting predicted this housing market success.
“These are the times we’ve been experiencing that we’ve been expecting to come based on all of the growth coming to this area,” Bowling said.
The Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island area in Florida received the No. 1 ranking in the index, with the Sarasota-Bradenton area of Florida at No. 2.
Dougher said it’s impressive that Decatur is ranked with Chattanooga, listed at No. 36, and Nashville-Franklin-Murfreesboro, 31st.
Decatur's ranking comes after several years in which local leaders have made adding housing a priority. Decatur's population was stagnant for about 20 years, gaining 7.4% to 57,938 from 2000 to 2020. Huntsville's population increased about 36% to 215,006 over the same span.
In July 2019, Decatur's City Council approved a sewer extension project to the Old River Road area in Southeast Decatur to spur development, and one of the subdivisions that resulted is River Road Estates. Initially developed by brothers Charles and David Morris, it is now being built by Davidson Homes and has the most finished homes among the projects that have recently been involved in the city planning process.
Dustin McNutt, division president of Davidson Homes, said his company is finished with the 19 single-family homes in Phase 1. Davidson is also preparing to build 39 town homes as part of the first phase off Old River Road, he said.
Phase 2 is scheduled to be about 48 homes, and Davidson said, “We’re planning to start the first four homes in February with eight more in the queue just behind them.”
McNutt said the high number of permits he pulled in the last year combined with other subdivision developments in the city likely caught the attention of those who do ratings like the Emerging Housing Markets Index.
McNutt and Bowling said Decatur is benefiting from the job creation and housing growth in Huntsville and the north Alabama region. The Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Limestone County has started production with 2,800 employees and plans to hire 1,200 more. Auto suppliers have moved into the area to support the plant, and the FBI was transferring 1,350 jobs to Redstone Arsenal. Additionally, the U.S. Space Command headquarters will be in Huntsville.
“Supply and demand are a big part of it,” McNutt said. “Decatur was probably a little bit slow in its recovery (from the 2008 market crash), but the timing of Decatur’s comeback is good.”
While other cities like Madison may be reaching their growth limits, Bowling said Decatur has room to grow in property and its schools. He said he’s expecting more inter-city growth coming soon to Decatur to go along with the subdivisions.
“We now just need to start seeing more foundation work, studs and rafters,” Bowling said. “And that will bring new friends and new leaders to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.