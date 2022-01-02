Crowds lined the pier at Ingalls Harbor around noon Saturday for the 2022 Polar Bear Plunge, anxious to take a leap into the river to have some fun welcoming the new year.
For some, it was to symbolically wash away the stain of 2021.
“2021 was just a real bad year," said Dusty Cato. "I lost my 16-year-old daughter. I’m just glad it’s over.”
Cato and his wife LaRhonda and son Elijah were smiling and gasping for air as they climbed up the pier after their first time jumping in the 58 degree water.
“It sure takes your breath away,” LaRhonda Cato said.
The Catos said that the water temperature was not too bad, but getting out of the water and feeling the wind brought back a familiar chill not felt since last January.
On the other end of the pier, Carlson Corbitt and his son Chris were excited to bring Carlson’s father, Dwight, to participate in the Polar Bear Plunge for his first time.
“This has been a pretty good week for me,” Dwight Corbitt said. “I’ve been donating to the American Red Cross for a while, and I found out I’m up to eight gallons of blood this week and I did the plunge today, so I’m feeling pretty good.”
The weather outside was in the 60s, and Carlson Corbitt noted that the water felt warmer than it did last year.
Both Carlson and Chris Corbitt, who previously lived in Tennessee, participated in the plunge last year and tried to motivate their friends to attend this year’s 37th annual event.
“I called like five friends and none of them answered,” Chris Corbitt said.
Carlson laughed when asked about his friends.
“All my friends said they were going to be out of town on Saturday,” Carlson Corbitt said.
Cyirah Isom traveled from Toledo, Ohio, to visit her grandparents in Toney over the Christmas break, and her grandmother, Danette Townsend, said she thought the plunge would be the beginning of a new family tradition.
“Well, we just got back from Orange Beach and we saw this event advertised on the news and thought it would be great fun for the family,” Townsend said.
Isom and her cousins Ma’Kaylee and Kinsley Townsend were all wrapped in towels as they waited to brave the waters and receive their rewards of hot cocoa and T-shirts.
When asked about how she felt participating in the north Alabama event for the first time, Isom said little, but her excitement was evident.
“I just hope to not drown,” Isom said with a huge smile on her face.
Priceville residents Dana Fox and Holly Giroux have been coming and watching the Decatur Polar Bear Plunge since 2018, but this is the first time they plunged themselves, and they brought their children with them.
“Overall, (2021) has been better than 2020, but it’s been a lot of challenges for a lot of our friends and family” Giroux said. “I’m hoping 2022 will be better for everybody.”
Giroux said that this year’s Polar Bear Plunge turned out so well that she is thinking of being a participant in the years to come.
“Decatur is ‘River City,’ so it’s a perfect place to come out and jump in the river,” Giroux said.
“We’ve seen people taking about it on Facebook, and we’re read it in the paper before,” Fox said. “It just looks really fun.”
Fox and Giroux only had two words to say about 2021: "good riddance."
