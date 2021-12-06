Decatur Utilities on Tuesday will be replacing a broken pole at Gordon Drive Southeast and Sixth Avenue from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
During those times, there will be no entry from Gordon Drive to the northbound lanes of Sixth Avenue. The southbound turn lane from Sixth Avenue will be closed and there will be no entry to Gordon Drive Southeast.
The outside, northbound lane on Sixth Avenue will be closed and traffic will merge into the inside northbound lane around the work area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.