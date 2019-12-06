Decatur Fire and Rescue Chief Tony Grande will be honored at a reception Thursday for his service to the community.
The reception will be at Central Baptist Church from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited. Refreshments will be provided.
Grande, 56, has been with the city five years and five months.
Last month, Grande was appointed the executive director of the state of Tennessee’s Firefighting Personnel Standards and Education Commission, located in the small town of Bell Buckle just outside Murfreesboro. His start date in Tennessee is Jan. 2.
Following the reception, a promotion ceremony will be at 6 p.m. at the same location to honor the newly promoted department members.
