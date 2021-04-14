The latest round of federal COVID-19 grant funding will pay the salary of a part-time nurse practitioner for the Community Free Clinic, help keep Decatur Fire & Rescue paramedics and their patients safe, provide rent and utilities assistance and make more loans available for struggling businesses.
Allen Stover, city Community Development manager, this week asked the City Council to approve a plan to spend $315,392 on items related to COVID-19, money the city received through the Community Development Block Grant program.
Stover proposed the following expenditures:
• Community Action Partnership of North Alabama’s COVID rental and utilities assistance — $60,972.
• Community Free Clinic of Decatur for part-time nurse practitioner — $12,000.
• Decatur Fire and Rescue — $168,000.
• COVID small business loans — $75,000.
Jessica Payne, executive director of the Community Free Clinic of Decatur, said the money comes at a time when donations fell off because of the pandemic and they had to lay off the nurse practitioner.
“This is going to be a tremendous help even though we did get the PPP loan,” Payne said.
The clinic did obtain a Payroll Protection Program loan and the City Council increased its allocation from $56,000 annually to $75,000 for fiscal 2021, which began in October.
But the clinic at 245 Jackson St. S.E. had to cancel two big fundraisers planned for last year because of the pandemic. Payne estimated they lost as much as $24,000 from not having the Shells and Tails fundraisers. They also weren’t able to hold the Spirit of America 5K Run.
While a number of doctors volunteer their time at the clinic, Payne said having a nurse practitioner on staff “allows us to be more consistent with our scheduling of the patients because we know when that person is going to be here at the clinic.”
Payne said she hopes the clinic will be able to rebound in its fundraising so it can keep a nurse practitioner onboard after this calendar year.
The Fire Department plans to buy equipment to keep firefighters and patients safer while aiding firefighters in their work with the sick and injured, Chief Tracy Thornton said.
The department plans to buy:
• Eight laryngoscopes. These instruments aid a paramedic when intubating a patient “so he or she doesn’t have to get so close to the patient’s face.”
• Eight Lucas Devices. The device is a machine that does 100 chest compressions a minute “at the right rate without stopping to rest, as a firefighter would."
• Three Zoll monitors and defibrillators. The city is using this money for three defibrillators and using Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs grant money to buy five other defibrillators.
”We’re getting a lot of good funding that we might not otherwise have,” Thornton said. “And we’ve had to deal with a lot more medical problems because of the COVID.”
Stover said the city is accepting applications for the small business loans. A committee of individuals “with the knowledge of how a small business operates” will select the recipients,” he said.
While he recommends checking with his office on the qualifications, Stover said the small business “should be in jeopardy of losing jobs” because of the pandemic, and “the loans would help the business retain 51% of low-to-moderate income employees.”
