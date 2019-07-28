After 94 years at the same location, Grant Street Church of Christ will hold its final services today in the building where members met future spouses, turned around lives and comforted one another.
“We don’t need to cry over the fact we’re leaving the building, but rejoice over the fact we’ve been here so long,” said Grant Street evangelist Alan Watkins.
A final church service at the 240 Grant St. S.E. location will begin at 10 a.m., with a remembrance service at 1 p.m.
Next week, the Grant Street members will travel to what is now Austinville Church of Christ on Danville Road Southwest, just south of Austin Middle School (formerly Cedar Ridge Middle School), to worship. The two congregations are consolidating and officially forming Decatur Church of Christ there.
Kate Terry, 34, of Decatur said the Grant Street brick church built in 1925 will be missed, but it’s the members and God who are the real church.
“The building brought us all together,” she said. “But the building never called me when I needed to be checked on or brought me food when I was sick. What’s going with us is the most important part, and that’s the people in this church.”
As the closing of the church that can trace its roots back to 1910 approached last week, several members shared what it has meant to them.
Future spouses
Ginger Smith Spurlin, 63, a second generation family member at Grant Street, recalls seeing her future husband for the first time at the church in the fall of 1977.
“When (Jere Spurlin) walked in the front east door, I was standing nearby,” she said. “A mutual friend (Sharon Brooks) introduced us. The moment I put my hand into his, I asked myself, ‘Is this the man I’m going to marry?’ It was almost as if God wanted me to take notice that I’d just met someone very special.”
Less than a year later, the couple were married at the church.
“The feeling must have been pretty strong because we became friends and started dating in April of 1978 and were married Sept. 8, 1978,” she said.
Jere Spurlin, now 67, said he moved to Decatur from the Union community in eastern Morgan County in 1977 and landed a job at Saginaw steering components across from Calhoun Community College.
He said he joined Grant Street Church of Christ and quickly became attracted to Ginger.
“We went to Alfonso’s restaurant on our first date, and I knew after the date she was the one,” he said.
Life redirected
John Hoskins, 74, said Grant Street Church of Christ not only saved his soul but his life.
He said he was a rebellious teenager and later in life left the church and became cozy with the liquor bottle.
“When I was a teenager, I wasn’t happy here at church,” he said. “I had a bad attitude. Now it’s something I am not proud of. I am so thankful my parents brought me to church even though I had a deviant attitude.”
He said he’d sometimes sneak out of church and walk over to a former drug store at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and Johnston Street to smoke a cigarette.
“I’m so thankful I didn’t run out of opportunities to become a Christian,” he said.
He said alcohol-related issues nearly cost him his life.
“I could have died any number of times,” Hoskins said. “I got involved with alcohol in the late 1990s and misbehaved and (my parents) got me back here. I thought, 'I’ve got to get my life together.'”
He said he was baptized in 2006 at age 61.
'Lot of good cooks'
Terry, the daughter of Jere and Ginger Spurlin, said she’ll always remember Watkins mentioning some of the top dishes prepared for the monthly covered dish meal. She said she yearned for her strawberry cake to get mentioned before the congregation.
“That was my goal in life was to get Alan to call out my strawberry cake,” she said. “He never has. … When you are in the building with a lot of good cooks, if you get called out you are something special.”
Family legacies
Ann Copeland, 62, takes pride that her grandfather, Davis Hodges, helped design and build the church.
“Granddaddy played a role in planning the building, and he took out a second mortgage on his house to help cover church expenses during the Great Depression,” she said. “Our family has been coming here since it opened.”
Members said they’ll miss seeing the thousands of decorative squares that make up the auditorium’s ceiling.
“I remember trying to count them as a child of 5 or 6 years old during church,” Copeland said. “When I had young children, I would catch them trying to count the squares.”
Piece of history
While the ceiling squares aren’t making the move across town to Austinville, a grandfather clock in the auditorium will.
The clock from Switzerland was brought to the United States in 1880 and was given to the congregation in 1950 by former Grant Street minister Charles Brewer, the church history shows.
“The church actually paid him for it, and he asked that it stay with the congregation,” Jere Spurlin said.
Time for move
Watkins said the consolidation, despite some objections, is the right thing to do. He said being downtown is hurting church membership, which he placed at about 160 people.
“For some reason for modern humanity, there’s something about downtown, even in a small town like in Decatur,” said Watkins, who will direct the new congregation of about 300 people. “This isn’t a high crime district. It’s not hard to get to. People now want a church near where they live in the suburbs. … This is a beautiful place, but it’s not really designed for what people think of today.”
Watkins will make the move to Danville Road and be the preaching minister for the combined congregation. The Austinville church's primary evangelist, Tony Edwards, will focus on an outreach Bible study program, Watkins said. An Austinville elder, Dan Whitson, said declining memberships in both congregations played parts in the decision to consolidate.
Watkins said the Grant Street location’s legacy will live on long after the doors close today.
“Pretty much at every Church of Christ congregation in Decatur, at some point the people who started it were members here from years gone by,” he said. “Even in Hartselle. This congregation has done a lot of good in north Alabama and it has supported missionaries in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Peru. The influence of this church will be felt through eternity.”
Two former Decatur mayors, Russell Bolding and Murray Dodd, and a handful of Morgan County Sports Hall of Famers, including Charles Riley, Roger Ferrell and Earl Morris, were members at Grant Street Church of Christ, Watkins added.
A church elder for the past 18 years, Jere Spurlin said being on the committee to decide to close the Grant Street location was very trying.
“The hardest decision I’ve ever been a part of is to leave this location,” he said. “I’m excited about the potential that we have for the church to grow here in Decatur.”
Watkins said when the decision to consolidate was announced he expected pushback from certain members of the congregation.
“But we didn’t have as near as many as I thought,” he said. “We might lose five or six. There’s a lot of people who don’t want to leave this building. But they put some rational thought to it after that initial anger and frustration. They’ve told me, ‘I’m losing that and we still don’t have to like it but we understand it.’ It’s not an easy decision. There are people that are going with us that I didn’t think would.”
Looking to future
Watkins said he didn't plan on his last few years in the pulpit being spent in front of a new congregation. “The challenge of all the new people will be good for me,” he said. “Sometimes you can get too comfortable and things get too easy and you take things for granted and then you don’t give God your best stuff.”
He said he hopes to be accepted but expects some doubters.
He said there are Alabama fans who think Coach Nick Saban will never be as good as the legendary Paul “Bear” Bryant.
“You can be Apostle Paul, and some people won’t like you,” said the 64-year-old minister. “My father James Watkins was a preacher who had his own national television show and people who knew him tell me, if I keep preaching I might be as good as him one day.”
Now retired, James Watkins was the original host of the syndicated television program “Preaching the Gospel” on the Gospel Broadcasting Network and the Christian Television Network.
Watkins said everyone is welcome to share their personal reflections about the Grant Street location at today’s 1 p.m. special service.
No plans have been announced for the Grant Street property once the move is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.