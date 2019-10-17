A small electrical fire behind the bleachers in the gymnasium forced Decatur Middle School to evacuate this morning, a school official said.
Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, said a cord connected to the motor that rolls out the bleacher caught on fire at 8:35 a.m. The coaches used an extinguisher to douse the flames, but Decatur Fire & Rescue was called to the scene.
Satterfield estimated that close to 200 students were in the gym at the time for picture day, which will have to be rescheduled. No one was injured and students have returned to class.
School maintenance is now working to clean up the mess surrounding the fire location and repair the cord and motor, he said.
