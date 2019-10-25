A local business owner and former candidate for mayor was sued Wednesday by his former fiancee and business partner for assault, battery and emotional trauma, the second time this year she has made similar allegations against him.
Jeremy Goforth, 34, an owner of Abandoned Fitness LLC at 705 Beltline Road S.W. and a former owner of Decatur Athletic Club, is the defendant in a lawsuit filed by Holli McLeod, 34, who was his partner in Abandoned Fitness. Goforth, who on Thursday denied the claims, was an unsuccessful candidate for Decatur mayor in 2016.
“The plaintiff and defendant were previously involved in a relationship and over the course of many months, the defendant assaulted and/or battered the plaintiff by causing physical harm to her by striking her, throwing objects at her, threatening her with physical injury,” McLeod alleged in the complaint filed in Morgan County Circuit Court by her lawyer, James Adams Jr. of Eyster, Key, Tubb, Roth, Middleton & Adams.
Goforth on Thursday said the lawsuit, and a previously filed protection-from-abuse petition filed against him by McLeod, stem from her frustration over a financial loss after being removed as a partner from Abandoned Fitness.
“That’s why she’s turned around and filed these lawsuits, because she made some decisions business-wise that were not in the best interest of the company, so she was removed out of the company,” Goforth said.
He said she had invested money in the company that she could not legally recoup.
“She didn’t get the amount of money that she wanted, so then she turns around and files personal lawsuits against me to try to recoup that money. That’s all this is,” he said.
McLeod's lawyer disputed Goforth's account. Adams said in an email Thursday that while McLeod and Goforth had a business relationship, the legal proceedings against Goforth "have no relationship with the business, and are entirely personal in nature."
McLeod on May 7 filed a handwritten petition, which she later dismissed, seeking a protection-from-abuse order against Goforth. She alleged that he pushed her “to the ground, threw a full water bottle at face, kicked ribs, emptied water bottle on body, spat on body. … Abuse has escalated in severity over the last nine months and no counseling has been sought for anger management.”
McLeod attached color photographs of her alleged injuries to the May 7 court petition.
One shows McLeod with a black eye, which she said she sustained May 5 when he “push(ed) water bottle at my face.” Another showed a bruised ankle she alleged she sustained when he slammed a rack on her ankle at work. Another, dated Feb. 9, showed a swollen elbow she alleged she sustained when “thrown across kitchen, landed on right elbow.” Another, dated Jan. 17, shows a bruised wrist she said was the result of being “pushed and landed on wrist.”
Two of the photos include notes indicating she received X-rays for her injuries.
In the petition, she asked the court to require that Goforth leave the house she said she owned, enjoin him from abusing her or her children, and to surrender three firearms she said he owned.
She also asked the court to prevent him from transferring or disposing of Abandoned Fitness and to require Goforth to “maintain respectful and professional distance at our jointly owned place of business.”
The day after filing the protection-from-abuse petition, McLeod dismissed it.
“I feel the defendant is both repentant and willing to take positive steps to seek counseling and anger management and give appropriate space for healing,” she wrote in the May 8 court filing.
Goforth said he had not seen the lawsuit McLeod filed Wednesday, which seeks compensatory and punitive damages, but he will fight it.
“The truth will come out,” he said. “We’ll go to court, and I’ll be found innocent.”
