Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County will hold a public ceremony Sunday at 2 p.m. as it dedicates its 90th house.
The house is located at 402 Fairmont Court S.W. in Decatur and will be occupied by Simone Pickett and her daughter. The short ceremony will be followed by an open house.
The house was sponsored by 3M Co.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit, faith-based housing ministry that partners with low-income families and the community to eliminate substandard housing in Morgan County. For more information or to pre-qualify for the program, call the Habitat office at 256-340-9609 or visit www.morganhabitat.org.
