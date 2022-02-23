Scott Hale has taught middle and high school history through a span of almost three decades and has spent most of that time educating Decatur students, which he takes great pride in.
“How could I turn down the opportunity to teach some of the best students in Decatur?” Hale asked.
Hale is in his 28th year of teaching and has spent 25 of those years in Decatur, teaching in south Louisiana his first three years.
“I taught at the old Brookhaven Middle School for 11 years before I came here to Decatur High,” Hale said.
Hale worked in retail management for several years before making the decision to enter education.
“I was just wanting something more family friendly. I had three kids at that point,” Hale said. “I also felt that I was making people profit, and I thought with teaching that I could leave some sort of impact. Plus, social studies was always my thing. It was something that I easily understood.”
Hale is a native of Morgan County and a graduate of Brewer High School. He received his bachelor’s degree at Jacksonville State University and got his teacher’s certification at Louisiana State University.
Hale retired from full-time teaching last year and is currently teaching part time.
“I now teach three courses instead of five,” Hale said.
Hale said that one of those courses, Advanced Placement U.S. government and politics, is the most valuable class that his students can take this year.
“I feel like right now, teaching a good understanding of government is more important than most any other course because of what all is going on right now,” Hale said. “I feel like with all this chaos, the kids need to know this stuff.”
Hale is referring to political indifference leading up to and following the 2020 presidential election.
“We really need to get a grip on things,” Hale said. “Things are not going like our (Constitution's) framers had in mind.”
One of Hale’s former students, Sarah Dunlap, said she enjoyed Hale’s in-depth lessons on the different branches of government.
“He would relate what was going on in the news to what was expected of us in his class,” said Dunlap, who graduated from Decatur High in 2010. “I really got a firsthand look of who the speaker of the House was or who our senator and House representative was and what they stood for.”
Dunlap has followed in her teacher’s footsteps and has been teaching history at Decatur High for six years.
“I teach AP U.S. history and 10th grade U.S. history,” said Dunlap said. “It’s really cool that I’m able to come back and teach with one of my former teachers.”
Dunlap has fond memories of Hale’s AP government class.
“He’s such a great storyteller that people are so interested in what he has to say,” Dunlap said. “They really grasp on to every word.”
Hale said teaching his students about modern social and political issues is challenging.
“I just tell them that we’ve never been this divided, at least not in my lifetime,” Hale said.
Hale said in all his years of teaching, watching terrorists destroy the World Trade Center and damage the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, was the most “horrific event” that he has had to explain to his students.
Hale said he was in the middle of teaching class when he heard the towers had fallen.
“I didn’t even turn the TV on for my seventh graders,” said Hale, who was teaching at Brookhaven Middle at the time. “It was almost too much for me to witness that.”
Dunlap said Hale makes it a priority to prepare students for college.
“I think (Hale) prepared me more for entry classes in college than I was expecting,” Dunlap said. “He expects his students to do their homework and be accountable. That’s key for students to learn those responsibilities so they are prepared for college.”
Dunlap said Hale also taught her what it truly means to teach.
“I learned from (Hale) that whatever you’re teaching, give it your full 100%,” Dunlap said. “He truly loves what he does, and I try to model that in my classroom as well.”
Dunlap said Hale teaches students how to establish their own independence and keeps them informed about political ideologies.
“One of the most important things in his class is he truly made us take a stand and form our own opinions,” Dunlap said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.