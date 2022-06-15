Hands Across Decatur community cooling center will be open through next week for not only the homeless but for anyone who may not have access to air conditioning or protection from the heat.
The center, located at 1027 5th Ave. S.E. in Decatur, will be open today until 3:30 p.m. and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sue Terrell, founder and executive director, said Friday’s hours will depend on the number of volunteers, but the center will most likely be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, the center will be open from 9 a.m. until at least 1 p.m. June 20 through June 23, the center will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Hot lunch will be served on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Snacks are also available and to-go sack lunches will be given out.
