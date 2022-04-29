Hands Across Decatur will offer showers, haircuts, food, medical care and shopping opportunities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the unhoused in the area, according the agency’s executive director.
A shower truck will be provided by Shower Up of Huntsville, haircuts from Kama Salon, breakfast from Jack’s, Vanessa Mosley and Verdell’s, lunch by Jason Such of Such N Such food truck, medical care provided by Dr. Robert Allen and live music by J.D. and the Queens. Temporary housing for the homeless is provided by Courtney Carmack and the Quality of Life team.
HAD Executive Director Sue Terrell said donations will be accepted.
The event will be at the HAD office, 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E.
