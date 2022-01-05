With temperatures expected to hover around freezing Thursday and Friday, Hands Across Decatur will serve as a warming center for the community.
The nonprofit organization at 1027 Fifth Ave. S.E., Decatur, opened at 8 a.m. today and will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the homeless population and members of the community without sufficient heat or who are experiencing power outages. The center will remain open until at least 3 p.m. or when people disperse.
The center will serve lunch at 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday and a breakfast at 8 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. on Saturday. To volunteer to help the warming center stay open, contact Hands Across Decatur Executive Director Sue Terrell at 256-616-8210.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.