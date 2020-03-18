A Hartselle man has been charged in a Tuesday night stabbing on East Moulton Street in Decatur that left the victim with "multiple lacerations to his abdomen," according to an arrest affidavit.
Marlon Jermaine Thompson, 47, of 600 Penny Lane S.E., Hartselle, was charged with first-degree assault and booked into Morgan County Jail at 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, according to a booking report. He is being held without bond because he is on federal probation, according to court records.
Police said the stabbing in the 800 block of East Moulton Street was reported at approximately 6:02 p.m. The victim was taken "to the hospital for medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries," police said in a release today.
Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam wrote in the arrest affidavit that Thompson was arrested after a search of the neighborhood.
Trish Stanat, who lives on East Moulton Street near its intersection with Sixth Avenue, said today that a police officer asked her Tuesday night if she had seen the suspect.
"Supposedly the stabbing happened down there (farther east) and he ran this way," Stanat said.
She was advised by police not to touch any knife if she found one in her yard, she said.
"They thought he might have dropped it around here," Stanat said.
Police have not released the type of weapon used.
