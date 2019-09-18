A Hartselle man found near a wrecked truck has been charged with receiving stolen property.
A Decatur police officer dispatched to the Austinville Flint Road area Sunday found a wrecked, unoccupied Dodge Ram 1500 in a ditch beside the roadway and found a handgun in the truck, police said. The officer checked the truck’s VIN and verified that it was stolen from Lawrence County, according to police.
Rodney Dion Griffin, 49, of 500 Burch St., who was developed as the suspect, was found in the area of the wreck, police said. Griffin was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and, because it was determined he was a convicted felon, he was also charged with certain persons forbidden to possess pistols, police said.
He was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $45,000, according to police.
