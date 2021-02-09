A Hartselle woman turned herself in Tuesday after being sought on theft and fraud charges involving an elderly woman’s bank account.
Decatur police said Donyale Wooten, 54, is facing a first-degree theft charge and six counts of fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
Police said that on Nov. 20 a citizen reported the theft of several thousands of dollars from their elderly mother’s bank account.
On Monday, police issued warrants on the charges against Wooten, who was developed as a suspect.
She was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000.
(1) comment
Pitiful
