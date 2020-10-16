A Hartselle woman was in Morgan County Jail on Friday night charged with murder in connection with a shooting Friday evening at about 5 p.m. at her residence.
Decatur police said Mary Evelyn Hamm, 59, of 93 Sage Private Drive, Hartselle, is charged with murder in the death of Bruce Everett Cox.
The address is in the Decatur police jurisdiction.
Police said they responded to a call at the address in reference to a shooting and made contact with the victim, Cox, who was transported for medical treatment but later died from his injury.
Police said investigators developed probable cause to charge Hamm with murder. Police described the incident as "of a domestic nature."
Hamm was being held in the county jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
