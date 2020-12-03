A Hartselle woman who is facing theft and burglary charges turned herself in to Decatur police on Tuesday, authorities said.
Decatur police said Donyale Wooten, 54, 727 Larkwood Circle, is charged with first-degree theft and third-degree burglary in connection with a stolen vehicle in Southeast Decatur on Oct. 28.
Police said a resident reported a burglary to the residence and theft of vehicle.
Wooten was developed as a suspect and warrants for her arrest were obtained Nov. 2.
She was released on $7,500 bail.
— Michael Wetzel
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.