A charity haunted house at The Brick Deli in downtown Decatur will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Nightmare on Moulton Street will open to thrill seekers Oct. 23 and 30, 7 to 11 p.m.; and Oct. 24 and 31, 6 to 11 p.m. The haunted attraction is in the second story of The Brick Deli, 112 E. Moulton St. Admission is $10.
