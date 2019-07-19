Hazmat crews from Decatur and Huntsville responded to a hazardous materials incident at a Decatur packaging business Thursday afternoon, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said a potentially hazardous material call came in at 10:06 a.m. from National Packaging Co., 3306 Central Parkway S.W.
Long said foul play is not suspected.
“An odor and potential chemical combination was detected, and employees were evacuated,” Long said. “No injuries were reported. The scene was self-contained in the building.”
Five of the company’s 145 employees were in the building at the time, she said.
Nathan Springer, Decatur Fire and Rescue battalion chief, said there was no risk to public safety, Long said.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue with its hazardous material identification system was at the business working to identify any chemicals that were involved, she said.
Decatur Police, Decatur Fire and Rescue and First Response EMS all responded to the call.
The chemical was safely contained and will be transported for secure handling and disposal, Long said.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks said he was made aware of the incident, but his agency's services were not requested.
A telephone call to the the company was not returned Thursday afternoon. The company's website says it is involved in food packaging and has on-site chemists and a lab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.