The owner of the company cleaning Decatur waterways says much of the old trash has been removed and recently deposited items are being targeted, but the city continues to search for a way to prevent litter.
Don Bates, owner of the environmental consulting firm Osprey Initiative of Mobile, gave City Council a report Monday on results from his firm's contract to clean litter from city creeks and streams.
He said Osprey collected 7,295 pounds of litter plus 1,825 pounds of debris such as old tires and appliances from Sept. 1 to Jan. 30.
“It’s a pretty good amount,” Bates said. “We’re starting to get newer litter (recently tossed out) after cleaning most of the legacy litter.”
Council President Jacob Ladner said he was impressed with Bates’ report and data.
“I wish we could get more,” Ladner said. “The problem with litter is it keeps coming, but we’ve got to do something. I do like (Osprey's) ideas of going into the schools.”
Bates said Osprey is recording data and taking photos for teaching Decatur students about the litter problem. COVID-19 kept Osprey from going into the schools this academic year, but Bates hopes Osprey representatives can talk to students in 2021-22.
The council renewed Osprey’s $65,200 contract in October for a second year. The agreement says the company will use at least two Litter Gitters, the company’s name for its litter traps, and a boom capture system, with cleaning and maintenance of the devices at least twice a month.
The work also includes tactical cleanup — picking up trash the traps and booms missed — by hand either in a canoe or walking in waders along the waterway banks.
On Tuesday, Bates and his crew installed booms at two key inlets where storm water drains off of roads into Dry Branch near Decatur Cemetery. The booms are floats with thick plastic sheets, like those used for oil spills, anchored at two points on the shore.
The six-member crew then spent the day walking along the bank in their waders picking up trash. Bates employs two local residents, Pat Underwood and Jack Marks, for the regular maintenance and occasionally brings three people from Birmingham to help with the tactical cleanup.
Signs of progress
Bates said the first year of the Decatur contract was a spent testing systems and plans, but he believes target areas have now been identified.
Osprey has Litter Gitters on Brush Creek, which runs along Somerville Road Southeast, and Dry Branch, which runs along Central Parkway and passes between Decatur Cemetery and Leon Sheffield Elementary.
The company recently put booms on Clark Spring Branch, which enters Wilson Morgan Lake from Southwest Decatur, and did a tactical cleanup of Betty Rye Branch, which runs behind Benjamin Davis Elementary School and Pines Park.
Bates said his Osprey crews are starting upstream with cleanup efforts and working their way downstream. Underwood said they recently found another spot near Jay Landings where they found large piles of legacy litter.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against the city's contract with Osprey, said Tuesday that he saw a noticeable difference at Dry Branch near Leon Sheffield and Alabama 20.
“It definitely looks cleaner,” Jackson said. “We’re seeing less pooling of trash.”
Jackson said the city’s Parks and Recreation crew also responded quickly to his request and removed many of the dead limbs from the east bank of Dry Branch near the school.
“They did a wonderful job,” Jackson said. “And next year they’ll go to the other side (west bank).”
Solutions elusive
Former Councilman Charles Kirby remains skeptical about the Osprey efforts.
“Everything helps, but what they’re doing is like filling up a bucket in a thunderstorm,” Kirby said.
Kirby said the city has to get more serious with its cleanup efforts and residents have to start caring about how their city looks. It starts, he said, with increasing the fines for littering and illegal dumping.
Under a state law that went into effect in 2019, the minimum fine for a first littering conviction increased from $250 to $500.
Subsequent convictions increased from $500 to $1,000 and up to 100 hours of community service cleaning up litter or a fine of not less than $2,000 and not more than $3,000.
Additional penalties of $500 per violation can be assessed for improper disposal of cigarettes or cigars, containers of urine or food containers.
Kirby said this still isn’t enough, and the fines need to increase “until they get people’s attention. If someone has to pay a $2,000 fine and then they have to tell their boss they have to be off to spend two weeks picking up trash, that will get their attention.”
Jackson said the city also needs to do a better job of mowing grass and cleaning up if it wants residents to care about litter.
