The 100 people who received drive-thru COVID-19 tests at a Decatur church Thursday didn't get immediate results, but the results of the PCR tests that were administered are more likely to be accurate — especially for those with no symptoms — when they receive them.
The tests were administered at the Alabama Statewide Area Health Education Center’s (AHEC's) drive-thru COVID-19 clinic, which was held at St. James Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Health insurance information was not required, and patients did not need to have any symptoms to receive a test.
Joe Crozier, executive director of the North Alabama AHEC, said the tests, which were provided by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, were PCR tests as opposed to antigen tests.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said antigen tests, which are able to show results in about 15 minutes, are best used on patients who either have symptoms or are getting tested as part of a surveillance program, such as for a sports team.
By contrast, PCR tests take around 48 hours to yield results, and have a lower rate of false negatives and false positives than antigen tests do when used by asymptomatic patients.
“In the environment that we’re in, with the overall percent positivity, the antigen test in a symptomatic person … is a fairly good test. What I would say is, if a person is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and their antigen test is negative, then we do recommend that a PCR is done for follow-up."
She said people with symptoms who receive a negative antigen test should still be considered infected until a PCR test shows a negative result. A PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test actually detects the genetic material of the virus, whereas an antigen test detects proteins on the surface of the virus.
Landers said both false negatives and false positives are a possibility with antigen testing, and said there is no such thing as a 100% perfect test, including PCR tests. She said the risk of receiving a false positive from an antigen test increases for asymptomatic people who don’t have a specific reason, such as exposure or attending a crowded gathering, to get tested.
“If you are asymptomatic, you really should have a … PCR (test) as well," she said. "Antigen (tests) should primarily be for persons that are symptomatic, or in asymptomatic persons who have some reason to be tested.”
Recognizing the presence of the virus despite the absence of symptoms can be critical because people who never exhibit symptoms can spread the virus, and those who eventually develop symptoms are typically most contagious in the two days before symptoms develop, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Michael Glenn, assistant administrator for the ADPH Northern District, said although hospitalizations are not as high as they were in earlier stages of the pandemic, the overall case numbers are concerning, and the percentage of tests coming back positive is also on the rise.
“The prevalence of COVID-19 is extremely high. Last week we got information on positive tests; (they) are coming back at 27.8% (in Morgan County), so there’s a lot of community transmission right now,” Glenn said.
Freddie James Abernathy said he got tested at Thursday's drive-thru clinic for peace of mind and to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others in case the test came back positive.
“We thank God that somebody is out here doing this, and everybody in Decatur should be tested, because Decatur, Morgan County — the virus is high. And if I got it, I want to know it. I don’t want to give it to somebody,” Abernathy said.
Decatur Morgan Hospital on Thursday had 25 confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients. Eight were in intensive care, including five on ventilators. ADPH reported 33 new COVID-19 cases among Morgan County residents Thursday, and confirmed two new Morgan County deaths caused by the disease.
Volunteers handed patients nasal swabs and provided instructions on how to self-administer the test. Patients were instructed to crack their window a few inches to minimize contact with volunteers, and the entire process took five minutes or less for most patients.
David and Karlee Phung said they wanted to get tested because their daughter was running a fever.
“Our little girl had a small fever and I work for the city so they’re like, since (she) had a fever, go ahead and get tested, and make sure everything’s good,” David Phung said.
He said drive-thru clinics that offer free testing are important for the community.
“There’s a lot of people I feel like that don’t get tested, just because they’re worried about co-pays and all of that stuff,” he said.
Crozier said the reason AHEC drive-thru COVID-19 clinics are popular among patients is that, in addition to being free, they don’t require patients to be symptomatic or give their personal information to receive a test.
“We don’t require symptoms. We realize a lot of people are asymptomatic and so they may be spreading COVID without realizing it because they don’t have symptoms. This is a way for them to find out whether they need to quarantine or isolate,” Crozier said. “When they do the drive-thru it’s a simple nasal swab.
"We generally get the test results back to them in 48 hours, and if they’re tested positive, we talk to them about the importance of quarantining and hook them up with a local physician if needed."
Crozier said the North Alabama AHEC has administered more than 2,000 tests in about 30 different primarily rural locations throughout Alabama.
“This is an easy drive-thru process," Crozier said. "Certainly we have to take their name and phone number to call them back with the test results, but some of the other testing facilities require information that we’re not collecting.”
