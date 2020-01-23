A man charged with capital murder in the shooting and beating death of his ex-wife, an owner of a Southeast Decatur bakery, has been evaluated for mental competency and a judge will determine next month if he is fit to stand trial.
Roger Dale Stevens, now 67, allegedly pursued Kay Letson Stevens, 62, into the Corner Bakery and Eatery on Nov. 14, 2015, two days after their divorce was finalized.
Roger Stevens is in the Morgan County Jail without bond, where he has remained for the more than four years since his arrest after a standoff the day of the shooting.
In an order this week, Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell said she “has received the forensic evaluation of the defendant’s mental competency to stand trial.”
She scheduled a hearing on Stevens’ competency for Feb. 7. If he is found to be competent, the jury trial is set to begin April 13.
The mental evaluation was not included in the court file, and Stevens’ defense lawyers on Tuesday filed a motion with the court seeking a copy of it.
Howell in October ordered that Stevens be evaluated by a psychologist or psychiatrist working with the state Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation.
Howell ordered that the examining psychiatrist or psychologist issue an opinion on whether Stevens was suffering from a mental disease or defect or other psychiatric order at the time of the offense, and whether Stevens “is able to understand the nature and object of the proceedings against him and to assist in his defense in a reasonable and rational manner.”
If Stevens was found to be mentally incompetent to stand trial, the October order continued, the report should outline the type of treatment required for him to attain competency.
Howell’s order came in response to an Oct. 7 motion by Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews II asking for a mental evaluation “to determine the competence of the defendant to stand trial and his mental state at the time of the offense.”
Stevens in August pleaded “not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or mental defect” to a superseding indictment issued more than three years after the original indictment.
The original indictment alleged that Stevens killed his ex-wife by shooting her with a pistol. The superseding indictment filed last year alleges both that Stevens killed his ex-wife by shooting her and that he killed her by inflicting blunt force trauma to her head.
At a 2015 preliminary hearing, George Silvestri, now a lieutenant with Decatur police, testified a pathologist told him Kay Stevens died from the gunshots and blunt force trauma to her head. Silvestri said a witness told police that Roger Stevens “was beating her head on the concrete curb” outside the bakery.
District Attorney Scott Anderson in 2017 filed a notice with the court stating that “in the event that he is convicted of a capital offense in the case the State of Alabama will not seek the death penalty as punishment.”
Kay Stevens co-owned the bakery then located at Somerville Road and Eighth Street Southeast with her sister, Brenda Suggs. In a September 2016 affidavit, Silvestri said Suggs was leaving the bakery when she saw Roger Stevens pull up.
“She stopped with him and asked what he was doing,” Silvestri wrote. “Brenda states that Roger held up a large handgun and told her that Kay had ‘gotten everything in the divorce. I’m gonna kill her.’ ”
Silvestri said Roger Stevens then saw his ex-wife and pursued her into the bakery, firing multiple shots.
About two hours before her death, Kay Stevens texted a friend that her ex-husband “said he was going to kill me.”
