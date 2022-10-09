Police said a shifting load was a factor in the semitrailer accident Monday that shut down traffic on multiple Decatur roads for more than seven hours, but a driving instructor said the lane the truck used for turning toward the U.S. 31 bridge was ill-advised and the city should clarify a sign on the approach to the turn.
The 18-wheeler fell on its side as it turned left from Wilson Street/Alabama 20 heading north on U.S. 31 about 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Lt. John Harris of the Decatur Police Department said in a statement that "the truck had a heavy load that probably shifted as the driver was making the inclined left turn onto the bridge."
Jim Durbin, safety director for White Oak Transportation, which employed the driver and owned the truck involved in the accident, said the driver was going 20 mph and was using the left lane to turn.
Jeffrey Brandon, a commercial driving instructor at ESD School LLC and a trucker with 23 years of experience, said the lane chosen could have played a role in the accident. He said he would advise a trucker to use the right lane.
“A trailer will turn more sharply than a truck does,” he said. “Turn left, your trailer will offtrack into the lane to your left. The reason we’re turning wide is so we can miss whatever (the trailer) will hit in its offtracking.”
On Wilson Street leading up to the traffic signal at its intersection with U.S. 31/Sixth Avenue, there is a sign instructing trucks to use the right lane, but it does not specify that it's for turning.
“I was shocked there (isn’t a sign specifying),” Brandon said. “If you’re not in the right lane, you’re asking for your trailer to offtrack tremendously.”
No citations were issued at the time of the accident, and the accident remains under investigation.
Durbin said White Oak does not load its own trucks, leaving that task to the customer.
Brandon and several other truckers at ESD School on Thursday with experience ranging from three years up to 55 years agreed that erecting a sign clarifying which lane trucks should use to turn left from eastbound Wilson Street might help prevent trucks from overturning, especially with the sharp incline turning from Wilson Street onto U.S. 31.
The traffic congestion caused by the overturned truck played a role in many of the 27 wrecks that Morgan County 911 reported Decatur police worked Monday. There were 36 wrecks in the county that day, including those in Decatur. The previous Monday, Decatur police worked 10 wrecks in the city, and there were 16 in the county.
Mayor Tab Bowling said the city was unable to clear all of the wreckage until after 7 p.m. Monday because its cargo had to be moved and there were complications lifting the tractor and trailer.
"Whenever the truck made the turn it rolled,” he said Thursday in remarks to the Decatur Kiwanis Club. “When they were finally able to right the truck, it had coils of aluminum in it that weighed 1,500 pounds.
“The trailer breaks and they have to start taking all this stuff off by hand, and then the trailer’s pretty much disintegrated.”
The truckers interviewed at ESD School agreed that a sharp turn with a heavy load is a prescription for overturning a truck.
“I felt my load shift one time,” Brandon said. “The trailer didn’t tip over, but I had to pull over and sit for 20 minutes because that scared me white.”
Another trucker had a simple formula for safe driving.
“You drive by the seat of your pants,” said 55-year trucker D.H. Oden. “If it don’t feel good, don’t do it.”
