An annual Decatur effort to provide Thanksgiving meals to those in need had such an outpouring of volunteers Tuesday that a planned two-day project to box and deliver food was completed in just one day.
Pamela Bolding, director of the Neighborhood Christian Center, said about 100 volunteers came to Austinville United Methodist to box the ingredients for 310 meals.
“Our big focus is to love people like Jesus did," Bolding said. "And we know there’s many that’ll be alone for Thanksgiving and won’t be able to afford to purchase a Thanksgiving meal, either to provide for themselves or their family. And we want to come along and be the hands and feet of Christ and help them out.”
The NCC has been a part of providing the Thanksgiving meals for about 14 years, Bolding said. She said Austinville UMC, which sponsors the annual effort with the NCC, has been doing it longer than that.
“What we’ve done, usually, is cook hot meals on Thanksgiving Day,” Bolding said. She said in the past they would prepare 1,200 hot meals, which were served in-person or delivered in take-out containers. Last year, with COVID, they switched to a box containing the ingredients needed for a Thanksgiving meal, Bolding said.
Bolding said the boxed meals were a last-minute effort in 2020, and they only had around 30 volunteers to pack about 350 boxes.
Henry Jones has been volunteering for the Thanksgiving meals for 14 years and attends Austinville United Methodist. “We try to do God’s work and give back to people that may not be as fortunate as we are. If they are alone or with family over the holidays, we try to give them a little bit of spirit in the way of food.”
This year, said Bolding, they contemplated going back to hot meals, but there was a change in the yearly event. “Richard Cassis, he oversaw all the hot meals for us, all the food part. Well, he and his wife (Jeana) passed away about a month ago from COVID.”
“So, we didn’t have him to help guide us on that, so we’re doing food boxes again this year,” Bolding said.
Cassis had been managing the food part of the hot Thanksgiving meals for about 20 years, Bolding said.
According to Bolding, usually 26 churches get together to help with the hot meal. For the food boxes, Bolding said, “We’ve had about 12 churches collecting this food for us, couple of organizations (as well).” Individuals also donated items.
Two volunteers, Olivia Peluso and Michael Vandiver, both 15, are members of a student leadership program Edge through the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce. They were assigned through the program to volunteer with the NCC.
This was their first time to volunteer with the dinner, but both teenagers said they will do it again next year.
Peluso said, “Just to help people that are a little less fortunate than us. It’s always good to just help and do what we can.”
Vandiver agreed with Peluso and said he volunteers “to give back to the community, help those in need.”
Bolding said there were so many requests for food boxes, that they asked another church to help. “We’ll end up doing about 310 here … but we also had another 70 (requests) ... and Epic Church was doing food boxes, and they did 70 families for us, too.”
The extra help was appreciated by Bolding. “That’s one thing that’s wonderful about this community, everybody works together.”
The Kiwanis Club of Decatur asked its members and their families to volunteer this year. Debbie McGregor, a member of Kiwanis, came to volunteer. This was her first year with this event. According to McGregor, she volunteered because God said people should serve each other.
The amount of food for each box was based on the size of the family, Bolding said. For a family of four or more, a box would have three hams, two cans of green beans, two cans of corn, one large can of sweet potatoes or yams, one large box of potatoes, two boxes of cornbread mix, one packet of gravy, and one box of brownie mix.
Also distributed with the food boxes were placemats made by children from all over the city through the schools and churches, Bolding said.
Teresa Atkins was a recipient of one of the Thanksgiving food boxes. She plans to have Thanksgiving dinner at her apartment with a friend and some neighbors.
“It’s a blessing,” Atkins said, adding that she was grateful and amazed.
