Santa Claus rode on Decatur Fire & Rescue's Tower 4 on Wednesday morning to wave to children and adults during a four-hour trip through the city. Above, Santa waves as he spots about two dozen children and adults waiting on him at Eastwood Elementary. At left, saying hello to Santa from the park at Walter Jackson Elementary are (from left) Hollis Hamilton, Madelynn Wood, Davey Ward (hidden behind Madelynn), Henry Hamilton, Geoffrey Wood and Lyla Hamilton. [PHOTOS BY BRUCE MCLELLAN/DECATUR DAILY]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.