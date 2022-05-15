In a split second, the Decatur Daily's Dragon Boat team members propelled themselves a full boat ahead of the other competitors during the start of their first race — but ultimately finished last in both races.
Even though we did not advance to the final round, the camaraderie and teamwork we displayed was priceless.
The Dragon Boat races, an annual fundraiser for Decatur Morgan Hospital, seemed to attract the whole city on Saturday as 39 teams braved the waters and competed against each other in a 200-meter race. Former Decatur City Schools Superintendent Ed Nichols was there to officiate.
This was my first time to participate, but my teammates were instrumental in helping me get on board, most of them having raced before. This was also the first race for workers at BASF Corporation in Huntsville.
“It’s something that we’ve always wanted to do,” said Brent Bibbee, an employee at BASF. “We have some new employees this year, and we thought, ‘Hey, this is the year for us.’”
Bibbee said his team’s practice Thursday was “interesting.”
“We had a boat load of people who had never rowed before,” Bibbee said. “We ended up getting out of sync, boat started to tip, and it looked like it was going to be a long day.”
The goal for the BASF team, We’re Going Platinum, was to not finish last, unlike us.
The Decatur Daily Dominators had a solid practice Thursday, but we also seemed out of sync as we raced against three teams in two races. Teams that advanced past the second race got to compete in the third and final round.
Lynn Layton Chevrolet’s team, The Cruzers, won first overall with a final recorded time of 1 minute and 14 seconds. Lynn Layton himself rowed during the final round and said the key to winning was to have all team members in sync and rowing at the same time.
“If not, you won’t win,” Layton said. “We take it serious, there’s no doubt about that.”
Layton credits his team's success to the leadership of teammate Mike Ward, a former principal and coach at Decatur High School. Ward also guided our team in our Thursday practice, so it’s no surprise that the team that won had one of the most experienced mariners on its boat.
Graduates and current students of Auburn University and the University of Alabama had teams, and they competed against each other for the Iron Paddle Challenge. Auburn trailed a lot of the race but then came back and won, just like a lot of Auburn's Iron Bowl Victories.
This marks the 11th annual Dragon Boat race and the first time to be held after two years of pandemic. Nichols has officiated every event and said it is not the races that make this Decatur pastime great.
“It’s just really all about helping our hospital,” Nichols said. “These firstline (workers) have done such a great job during (COVID-19) and we just have a tremendous hospital here, and it’s just about being a part of this community and serving it.”
What was also memorable was Austin High School’s team name — Kicking some AHS. Decatur High School and Decatur Heritage also competed this year, and Austin High had the fastest time out of the three.
Decatur Utilities and Red-X-Fitness on Knight Street Southeast formed a team this year, and not only did they place third overall, they raised more than $13,000 for the event. Decatur Hospital Foundation said the event raised a total of at least $70,000.
"We've raised money for pediatrics, we've raised money for mobile medical units, and this year we're going to get a new surgical robot," Nichols said.
