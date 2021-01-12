A Decatur police traffic stop in Southeast Decatur netted heroin, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash on Monday, authorities said.
Police identified the vehicle’s occupants as Shannon L. Turner, 45, and Brittany M. Parker, 34. The police did not list the defendants’ addresses.
Turner was charged with distribution of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and a traffic violation. He is being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300.
Parker was charged with possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor. She is being held in the county jail with bail set at $1,300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.