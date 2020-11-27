Almost 100 patients of Decatur Morgan HomeCare had their pantries restocked for the Thanksgiving season with groceries donated by local high school students.
Emma Parker, president of the service organization Delta Omega, said her roughly 50 sorority sisters, who attend Decatur High and Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, organized the donations with the help of their parents to give back to the community for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Parker said sorority members donated enough groceries to fill 92 bags, which were delivered earlier this month to Decatur Morgan HomeCare.
“Our girls are continuously reaching out to the community to help serve others. We work with all kinds of groups and organizations in hopes of making an impact like this opportunity did,” said Parker, a senior at Decatur High. “We are strong on being built around our Christian faith and we want to share God’s love and grace that He has shown us."
Ali Propst, parent of Delta Omega member Mary-Peyton Propst, said the sorority decided to donate to Decatur Morgan HomeCare after learning from another member, whose parent works for the home health care group, that the organization was in need of donations.
“Our organization thought that Thanksgiving was a perfect opportunity to help those who are struggling with an illness to have a happier holiday. Also, during the season of COVID-19, we know how difficult it can be to do grocery shopping. So, we felt like it was a perfect fit,” Propst said. “A couple of us created a list of everything a family might need for their meal and sent the list out to members. Their generosity purchased the bags full of food items.”
DeAndra Ford, business manager at Morgan HomeCare, said she knew Delta Omega sisters were going to donate food items, but was pleasantly surprised when they delivered 92 bags packed to the brim with groceries for Thanksgiving. Each grocery bag was hand-decorated and contained canned goods and baking mixes.
Ford said Decatur Morgan HomeCare serves more than 300 patients, and the meal contributions went to the 92 patients who were identified as most in-need.
"We want to thank (members of Delta Omega) so much," Ford said.
Decatur Morgan HomeCare provides health services for individuals who are home-bound and need some combination of skilled nursing care, physical therapy, speech-language pathology and continued occupational therapy. Decatur Morgan HomeCare is part of home health care company LHC Group, and is partnered with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Parker said sorority members received 10 volunteer hours for each grocery bag they donated, which counts toward the hours they must earn to receive a volunteer award each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.