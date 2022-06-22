The high temperature in Decatur today reached 97 degrees with a heat index of between 99 and 101, while Huntsville and Muscle Shoals saw higher temperatures according to the weather service.
The National Weather Service of Huntsville said the high was 99 in Huntsville today and in the triple digits at 102 in Muscle Shoals, matching a record there set in 1933.
Thursday the high in Decatur is expected to be cooler with temperatures reaching 93 or 94. The heat index is expected to be between 96 and 99 Thursday.
