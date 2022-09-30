Decatur needs a landscaping plan to guide overhauling City Hall property after the removal of nine aging oak trees, a city official said, but money for the project isn't in the fiscal 2023 budget that takes effect Saturday.
Aaron Lang, Parks and Recreation maintenance supervisor, said he is proposing the city hire a landscape architect to create a plan that could be ready by the spring.
“We want to give it a good, fresh look,” Lang said of the City Hall property. “I don’t think we’ll cut everything out. We’ll keep some of the mature trees and get rid of the old out-of-date plants,” Lang said.
In March, the city brought in an arborist to examine the old oaks because it received several reports of falling limbs. On a 1-10 scale with 10 rated as the worst, he gave the nine trees either an 8 or a 9 rating and they were removed.
Mayor Tab Bowling said that because hiring a landscape architect and improving the City Hall grounds aren’t in the recently approved fiscal 2023 budget, the project would need City Council approval.
“We would like to get the landscape plan done for the planting season next spring,” Bowling said.
Lang said he wants the landscaping to complement the grounds of the nearby Cook Museum of Natural Science on the corner of Lee Street and Fourth Avenue Northeast.
“Cook planted evergreens mixed with perennials, azaleas, hydrangeas and boxwoods,” Lang said.
He said the city plans to replace a few of the oaks that had to be cut down because they were dying, but it will take a long time for the new trees to mature.
Bowling agreed with using ideas from the museum grounds and said he likes the landscaping at Fort Decatur Recreation Center and Decatur City Board of Education.
“Most everything (planted on City Hall grounds) needs to be replaced,” Bowling said. “Fort Decatur has a lot of shrubs and smaller plants that are easier to maintain.”
However, Lang said most of the City Hall grounds between Lee and Cain streets and along Fourth Avenue will remain an open area.
He said his crew has been laying sod this week and doing other projects to prepare the City Hall grounds for the annual River Clay Fine Arts Festival that’s scheduled Oct. 22-23.
“We want to still be able to hold River Clay and activities,” Lang said. “This is one of the largest open areas in downtown.”
Councilman Carlton McMasters, the council liaison to Parks and Recreation, said he wasn’t aware of the City Hall property plan.
“My first thoughts are I would like to see what they’re proposing, how much does it cost and what are the maintenance costs,” McMasters said.
McMasters said he “doesn’t think City Hall looks terrible,” and he especially likes the crepe myrtles.
“I would like to plant some trees to replace the ones we lost,” McMasters said.
Lang and Bowling said they don’t have an estimated cost yet for the project or for developing a landscaping plan.
