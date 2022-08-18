The 112-year-old former bank at 814 Bank St. N.E. is under renovations and will soon become a bank again.
Citizen Bank and Trust, of Guntersville, is planning to open a business banking and mortgage office in the building that Nashville developers Steve Armistead and Yogi Dougher, of Stogie Holdings LLC, are renovating.
The 3,200-square-foot, two-story building features a stylish wood banister on the second floor overlooking a combination of imprinted cement and wood floors with two old working vaults.
A large chandelier will harken visitors back to the time when the building first opened.
“This building is spectacular,” Dougher said. “It’s one of the coolest we’ve ever worked on.”
Dougher said the bank will operate on the first floor. The second floor will be unoccupied, but the bank may use it for storage.
At the entrance of the bank there will be a reception area and in the interior there will be a conference room and six offices. A back area will be a kitchen with two restrooms.
Building Construction Associates, of Decatur, is doing the renovations, which Dougher said are expected to be complete Oct. 1.
John Allison, of the Morgan County Archives, said the building was built to house the Decatur branch of the Tennessee Valley Bank (TVB) in 1910. Samuel Sinclair Broadus, who founded Mutual Savings some years later, was TVB’s first bank president.
Allison said the bank occupied that space until 1927, when it moved into a new, much larger building at 624 Bank St. That building now houses the Morgan County archives.
In its 112 years, the TVB building has also been the home of First National, Wilson Photography Studio, Crump Camera Shop and, most recently, Inglis House, he said.
This is the latest project for Armistead, a Decatur native, and Dougher in the Bank Street area. In addition to an office they have on Bank, they’re also building the McGhee Square town homes, working to open 609 Market at 609 Bank St. and they are preparing property off Bank Street, between Walnut and Cain streets, for an apartment development.
