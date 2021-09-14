A winter holiday staple in historic Decatur will not return this year due to the resurgence of the coronavirus.
The Albany and Old Decatur neighborhoods announced the annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour, which typically features eight homes and four public spaces, is canceled for 2021.
A tradition for many in the north Alabama and Tennessee Valley region, the tour, which typically features eight homes and four public spaces, attracts about 500 people a year.
