About 50 homeless and needy people are expected to attend the third annual Helping Other Brothers Out luncheon Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1032C Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur.
Hands Across Decatur Director Sue Terrell said her organization is in need of men’s clothing, shoes and backpacks as well as monetary donations to help the homeless this holiday season.
Terrell said her organization has a program for people wanting to provide assistance to the homeless during the holidays.
“We’re a tax-deductible charity that receives no government money,” she said. “If somebody is wanting some tax deductions before the end of the year, HAD will be willing to help.”
She said for more information on how to help, people can visit the Hands Across Decatur Facebook page, call 256-616-8210 or visit the office on Fourth Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.