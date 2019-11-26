With near-record levels of holiday travelers expected this week, AAA warns drivers to brace for major delays.
Travel times nationwide are expected to peak on Wednesday afternoon with a mix of commuters and Thanksgiving holiday travelers, but motorists should brace for much heavier than normal congestion through the week, according to AAA-Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram.
AAA projects that more than 55 million Americans will be traveling with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home, the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume since AAA started tracking it in 2000, with the record set in 2005. And 49.3 million of those will travel by automobile, the most since 2005.
“We encourage people to pad their travel time,” Ingram said.
To ease Thanksgiving travel issues, the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced there will be no temporary lane closures for road work on Alabama interstates from noon on Wednesday through midnight Sunday.
“You may see workers out, but there won’t be any lanes closed down,” said Allison Green, ALDOT's Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. “If there is a lower speed limit in place, it’s still in effect even if there are no workers present.”
ALDOT reminds drivers that Alabama law now requires everyone in a vehicle to wear a seat belt, in front and back seats, and Alabama law now prohibits motorists from driving more than a mile and a half in the left lane on the interstate without passing another vehicle.
ALDOT provides Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds, at www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app.
As for gas prices, they’re almost unchanged over the past six to eight weeks, Ingram said.
Statewide, the average price of regular-grade gas on Monday was $2.28 a gallon, AAA data shows, while it was $2.29 a month ago, and $2.28 a year ago. In Decatur, AAA showed the average at $2.25 a gallon on Monday, $2.27 a month ago and $2.24 a year ago.
GasBuddy reported the lowest price in Decatur on Monday was $2.14 a gallon.
“I’ve seen plenty of stations (with gas prices) under $2.20,” in the Birmingham area, Ingram said. “If you’re not careful, you’ll pay 30 cents more a gallon.”
He recommends consumers to shop for gas based on price, not convenience.
“I don’t think we’ll see much of a change between now and Thanksgiving,” Ingram said last week. He expects that, by the end of the year, gas prices could be a bit lower than they are now.
