The man charged in a violent home invasion on Essex Drive Southwest in Decatur was bound over to a grand jury last week after the judge found probable cause that he committed the crime.
Warren Andrew Bennett Jr., 27, is charged with breaking into an elderly couple’s home on Nov. 13, beating them and stealing their car. He was out on bail in connection with a Madison County charge of armed robbery at the time of the alleged offense.
Bennett remains in Morgan County Jail after his bond was revoked on the Madison County charge. Decatur police identified his residence as Athens, but in a hardship affidavit Bennett listed his address as 412 Fifth St. S.E. in Decatur, the same address listed in Madison County court records.
The victims were asleep in their home when Bennett broke in, according to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Sean Mukaddam. The wife woke up to find the intruder walking down the hallway, and she told him to leave.
“The subject began to walk around the house and eventually ended up in the master bedroom,” according to Mukaddam. “The perpetrator picked up (the husband’s) cane and began to strike him with it. (The wife) attempted to defend (him), but the subject turned and began to hit her with the walking cane.”
Both the husband and wife sustained several broken bones in their face, arms and hands, according to Mukaddam, along with lacerations that required sutures and staples.
After striking them both multiple times, Mukaddam said, Bennett grabbed the husband’s pants and took them outside. He found the car keys in the pocket and reentered the home.
“He went into the garage and got into the … 2017 Honda CRV. The subject drove through the … garage door and fled the scene,” Mukaddam wrote.
Mukaddam visited the couple at Huntsville Hospital the day after the incident and showed them a six-person photographic lineup. The wife “was able to identify Bennett as the subject who entered the residence and assaulted them,” according to the affidavit.
Decatur police also executed a search warrant for Bennett's DNA, taken with a swab, to determine whether it would match any DNA left on objects in the victims' home that Mukaddam said Bennett had touched.
"The touch DNA test is still with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for analysis," Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said Friday.
Bennett was arrested on unrelated charges in Shelby County, Tennessee, and was extradited to the Decatur Police Department on Jan. 28.
Nick Lough, who along with Nick Heatherly represents Bennett, said mental health issues will be a factor in the case.
"Warren Bennett is innocent until proven guilty," Lough said, noting that last week's preliminary hearing was not to establish guilt but to determine whether there was probable cause warranting Bennett's prosecution.
"At that preliminary hearing a lot of people learned about Mr. Bennett's mental health issues and how long they date back," Lough said. "That's extremely important in a case like this. Now we're focused on trial and focused on Mr. Bennett having his day in court."
Eight months before the home invasion, according to Huntsville police, Bennett was armed with .40-caliber and .25-caliber handguns when he robbed a victim of $120. In addition to first-degree robbery, Bennett was charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime, as police said he was attempting to buy or sell suboxone and klonopin pills to the robbery victim.
Bennett was released from Madison County Jail on June 2 after posting $60,000 bond.
