It was cheaper to buy a home in March throughout much of north Alabama.
But that was not the case in Decatur or Huntsville, according to ValleyMLS data released by the Huntsville Area Association of Realtors (HAAR) earlier this week.
The Decatur market — which includes homes in Morgan and Lawrence counties — didn’t follow the north Alabama trend. Even though the market has some of the most affordable prices in the area, the average sales price rose from $262,000 in 2022 to $265,000 this year.
The Decatur market also saw a drop in the number of homes sold compared to a year ago, and homes that remained on the market for an average of almost twice as many days compared to March 2022.
Tim Knox, of Revolved Realty, said the Decatur market tends to fluctuate, with possibly larger homes selling last month. He also said fluctuations were common in the Athens market — which includes Limestone County. The Athens market actually followed the trend, with prices falling to $343,000 compared to $351,000 last year.
The average sales price in the Huntsville market — which includes the city of Madison and Madison County — rose 10.5% over March 2022, compared to the rest of HAAR’s coverage area, which fell by 2%, or by an average of about $2,000.
HAAR’s area also includes Jackson, Etowah, DeKalb and Marshall counties in addition to Madison, Limestone, Morgan and Lawrence counties.
“We’re seeing fewer being sold, but they’re going for a higher price,” said Huntsville City Planner James Vandiver at a South Huntsville town hall earlier this week. “We’ve got a lot of demand for these fewer homes.”
The average sales price in the Huntsville market was $368,000 last month compared to $333,000 in March 2022.
HAAR President Chris Hulser said the increase reflected “the competitive spring season.”
“This shows the strength of the Huntsville market versus the surrounding areas,” added realtor Matt Curtis.
Vandiver said the increase in sales price reflected a recent trend. He said median sales prices in Huntsville have been “going up 10% a year for the past six or seven years.”
Homes sales in all three markets continued the trend of falling below 2022′s numbers. But all three markets also saw sales increase over February.
In Huntsville, 651 homes were sold, compared to 785 in March 2022. It was an increase from 452 the previous month. In Athens, 184 homes were sold last month compared to 211 in March 2022. But the number rose from 113 in February. In Decatur, sales fell to 127 last month compared to 160 the previous year. But it was a jump from 103 the previous month.
“We’re headed into the busy buying season,” Curtis said. “The second quarter is historically the busiest quarter of the year. Inventory is down and affordability is down, so that will keep sales down from last year. I think we’ll see a 10-to-15% increase from the first quarter’s sales activities, and we’ll likely see a 15-to-20% drop from 2022′s numbers.”
Vandiver said “the interest rate has a lot to do” with the downward trend from the previous year.
The average days a home is on the market rose dramatically last month.
Homes stayed on the market an average of 35 days in the Huntsville market compared to just nine a year ago. In Athens, it was 39 compared to 11 in March 2022. In Decatur, it was 42, compared to 23 in 2022.
Hulser said the longer time gave buyers and sellers more time to negotiate a deal for a fair price.
“The market here is pretty firm,” Knox said. “It is very balanced. We are finally back to the old, new normal, meaning that the buyers’ frenzy of last year is gone. We are starting to see more competition coming back for offers and multiple offers. But by and large things have settled down considerably.”
