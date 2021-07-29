Two Decatur organizations are sponsoring an event Saturday to provide the homeless with food, clothing and showers.
The event will run from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Hands Across Decatur facility at 1032 Fourth Ave. S.E. in Decatur.
Hands Across Decatur and Quality of Life Care Team will be hosting the second annual event in association with another nonprofit, ShowerUp Huntsville, which operates mobile shower units.
Chick-fil-A and Cornerstone Church will serve breakfast to attendees, and Buffalo Wild Wings and Burningtree Country Club will serve lunch. ShowerUp Huntsville will offer free showers including soap, shampoo, towels and a change of clothing.
Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur, said five hairstylists will be present to offer free haircuts and styling procedures, while Rod Wallace, a Moulton guitarist, will be in attendance for event entertainment.
As participants enjoy music and conversation among one another, they can also go "shopping" for free clothing they may need that the two charities have in supply.
"We're going to have stuff right there and they can take what they want within reason," Terrell said.
Two registered nurses will be on hand at the event to provide onsite basic medical treatment, according to Courtney Carmack, founder of Quality of Life Care Team.
Terrell said Hands Across Decatur will be accepting physical donations at the event like men's jeans and bottled water as well as monetary donations for the charity's new facility on Fifth Avenue Southeast, slated to open in mid-August. Carmack said Quality of Life Care Team is seeking items like socks, medical supplies and nonperishable food.
"We could always use the things that go the fastest," Carmack said.
While intended primarily for the homeless community, Terrell said the two charities will welcome anyone who wants to volunteer or meet those in need.
"If anyone wants to show up and talk to our people ... or bring over a guitar for music they're welcome to," she said. "A lot of it is putting a face to the word 'homeless,' because the word 'homeless' does not define who a person is."
