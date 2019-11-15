D191115 fowler award George Mills
Buy Now

World War II veteran George Mills, left, receives a congratulatory kiss from Edith Bennich after receiving the Lynn Fowler Award on Thursday from the Decatur Kiwanis Club. Mills, who was held prisoner for five months by the Germans after his capture during the Battle of the Bulge, was honored for his ongoing support of students in ROTC programs and for three decades of work in disaster relief beginning in 1976 with Alabama Baptist churches. Bennich's late husband Tom worked with Mills on the disaster relief. The award, named for Decatur's former mayor, honors a local resident who continues with community service after age 65. Mills is 98. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily
DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.