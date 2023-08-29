Standing at the edge of the balcony, Patrick Rasco looked over First Baptist’s historic 115-year-old Stephenson Chapel.
“This has been my baby for so long. It’s a little hard to let it go, but it has been great to hear people’s reactions to it,” Rasco said. “This place is so loved and revered by the congregation, to help to make sure it’s going to be here for another 100 years is gratifying.”
For the past two years Rasco, a member of First Baptist, has led the efforts in the renovation of the chapel originally designed by Rueben H. Hunt.
Those efforts included spending hundreds of hours reading archives, traveling to Chattanooga, Birmingham and Mississippi to see examples of Hunt’s work, analyzing blueprints, sending off plaster samples for color analysis, securing the bell tower, replacing 170 missing ceiling tiles, restoring the organ’s pipes and adding stained glass windows.
Rasco will share the history of the chapel and the structure’s renovation during Decatur Parks and Recreation’s History First presentation on Friday. The free presentation will take place at 11 a.m. in the chapel on the corner of Lafayette and Oak streets in northeast Decatur. No reservations are needed.
Built in 1908 after First Baptist’s original 1839 chapel was burned during the Civil War and the church outgrew its second 1883 structure, the Stephenson Chapel originally featured a slanted floor, rounded pews and domed ceiling.
This represented Hunt’s “Akron plan.”
“Hunt was really well known back in the early 1900s because he did structures all around the country. What he would do was design these churches, tweak the outside and send (the designs) around,” Rasco said.
Examples of Hunt's work exist in every state from Virginia to Texas. Most notable for churches, Hunt designed hundreds of religious, education and commercial buildings.
While visiting Chattanooga, which Rasco described as “ground zero” for Hunt’s work, Rasco examined some of Hunt’s original blueprints, which are held in a vault at Franklin Architects.
“We did so much research on this because we wanted to make sure we were doing it in the proper way and in keeping with what the original architect would have wanted,” Rasco said. “We wanted to pay respect to the original chapel.”
For First Baptist’s senior pastor Blake Kersey, honoring the church’s history spurred the renovation of the chapel.
“So many young ministers come in and think the church started when they got here. We recognize that we are standing on the shoulders of spiritual giants and want to recognize them,” Kersey said. “This room means so much to people. In this place numerous funerals, baptisms and weddings took place. My prayer for the restoration is that it would come to life again and be used for ministry again. And it is.”
Over the years, the structure underwent three major renovations, which included leveling the floor, adding double-lancet arches and taking out a wall that would drop down to separate the chapel from the Sunday school classrooms.
The 57-year-old Rasco worked on nights, weekends and holidays to ensure the accuracy of the chapel. One of the first steps was adding structural reinforcements to the bell tower.
"When I looked up into the bell tower, it had no support. Over the years everything had rotted out. We needed to make sure the building was structurally sound, so we added a floor halfway up the tower to give it rigidity," Rasco said.
He also sent plaster samples to a company for a spectrographic analysis, which determined the chapel’s color in 1908.
“There have been four or five color schemes. When first built, it was green with a faux wood trim. Then there was a screaming blue. Remember, the chapel was built in the very infancy of electricity. This would have been one of the first buildings in Decatur with turn of the century electricity. A brighter color was used because it was dimly lit. Then, in the 1970s, there was a movement in Europe where everything was painted white. At that time, everything in the chapel was white and silver,” Rasco said.
For the 170 missing ceiling tiles added in the 1940s for acoustics, Rasco searched for a material similar to the original wood-pressed fiber tiles and found a cork product, which were hand-cut and hand-painted.
The organ also underwent a restoration. The church sent the pipes to the Milnar Organ Co. in Tennessee, where the dents were removed and the paint taken off.
The chapel also features new pews, a custom-created stencil over the arched doorways, new white oak doors leading from the foyer into the chapel, the addition of an accessible ramp, custom gold fretwork below the arches and the addition of stained-glass windows custom-made by a company in Mississippi to reflect the existing windows.
One of the stained-glass windows now includes the Stephenson name. The Rev. W.K. Stephenson, better known as Brother Billy, served First Baptist for 29 years, from 1953 to 1982. In 1987 the church dedicated the chapel as the Stephenson Chapel.
“The stained-glass windows are one of the crowning points of the room,” Rasco said. “No names have been added since the early 1900s until now. We put Rev. Stephenson’s name on a window in his honor.”
Kersey credited Rasco for the success of the chapel’s renovation.
“Patrick’s fingerprints are all over our church. Whenever we need him, he steps up and never accepts payment for his work,” Kersey said. “This is the most sacred space in the church. Patrick respected the past and stayed true to what it was while making it more functional for us.”
For Rasco, being able to serve the church with his talents represents the fulfillment of a childhood dream.
“I have been interested in design since I was 6. I used to sit on the floor with an Encyclopedia Britannica and read all of the architecture stuff,” Rasco said. “To be able to do this for the church is a blessing.”
