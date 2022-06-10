As 9-year-old Calvin Balentine of Decatur applied glitter glue to clear, plastic crosses Thursday, he talked about understanding that his father’s death nearly two years ago was not his fault.
Balentine was attending Hospice of the Valley’s one-day Camp Hope for the second time and said it had taught him “it’s OK to tell yourself that it’s really not your fault because I really thought it was my fault that he died. But you have to learn everything’s not your fault when stuff goes wrong.”
Thinking about the family he still has, Balentine said, makes him happy. He used to feel alone after his dad’s death, he said, but learned that his family can be helpful, “especially in times like that.”
Balentine said the camp at Point Mallard for children ages 5-12 who are grieving the death of a close loved one has been helpful.
“Every time that I’ve come here, everybody, I mean every single person, is always nice to me. Nobody has ever said anything wrong, never argued.”
Thursday Balentine spent the morning creating sand art, making s’mores, participating in a scavenger hunt, having photographs taken at the photo booth and petting his favorite animal, a goat.
Brad Eades was Balentine’s buddy for the day and stayed with him during activities and was his support system. Eades is the bereavement manager for Hospice and has been involved in the camp for 17 years.
Eades said he has had a lot of personal loss, but he volunteers as a buddy each year because “personally I understand it, professionally I understand it. It’s just a good fit for me. … Death is nothing new, but everybody’s uncomfortable with it.”
When it comes to helping the kids cope with loss and grief, Eades said each child must be approached differently.
“It’s not one size fits all. You’ve got to get to know their temperament, what their gifts are,” Eades said. “Find things that are going to be comfortable for them to do when they’re stressed out.”
There is one main lesson Eades wanted the kids to take away from their day at the camp.
“To learn it’s OK to express their grief their way. To find healthy ways to express sadness, anger,” Eades said. “We don’t come in and tell them not to be angry, we teach them ways to express their anger in ways that aren’t going to hurt themselves or somebody else or personal property.”
Thursday’s camp was the 24th annual Camp Hope and was held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Point Mallard pavilion, previously the ice rink. There were 30 children at the camp and 30 buddies, which were mostly volunteers, to accompany each child throughout the day.
Brandy VanMeter, children’s bereavement coordinator for Hospice, oversaw the free camp for the second year in a row. She said the camp is about supporting the kids and having people listen to them.
“Really at the end of the day when you feel like you’re being heard, that is when really the heart of the situation comes out," she said.
VanMeter said one of the activities the kids and their buddies did was fill out a folder, asking questions to learn more about each other so it wouldn't be "just a one-sided relationship.”
Because the camp's theme was Rodeo: Roundup Your Feelings, activities included having rodeo clowns teach the kids how to lasso and horses to give the kids rides. Other activities included yard games, face painting and arts and crafts. At the conclusion of the camp, there was a dove release.
Aaliyah Metcalf, 8, came to the camp because her mother died about two years ago. Metcalf said she got help dealing with her grief at the camp. “They talk to me. I can cry. They’re like, it’s OK to cry. … We’re here, we can help you.”
Metcalf, from Carrollton, Georgia, said her buddy, Lucy DeButy of Decatur, helped her and listened to her. It was DeButy’s first year volunteering at the camp. DeButy, who was only 13 when her father died and 25 when her mother died, said losing her father at a young age really impacted her.
“Even after almost two decades, I still have grief, I still have a feeling of loss and mourning for him and what could have been. Being able to be here today with Aaliyah, with the other children who are going through what I went through, and am still coping with now as an adult, really helps my healing and my journey to just coming to terms with it,” DeButy said.
DeButy said she tried to encourage Metcalf and let her know it was safe to talk to her and that together they could honor Metcalf’s mother by talking and remembering the girl's happy moments with her mom.
