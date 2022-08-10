Carrie Matthews
Buy Now

A portion of the 6 acres that the Decatur Housing Authority agreed to sell to the city is seen Tuesday in the foreground, with Carrie Matthews Recreation Center in the background. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

The Decatur Housing Authority and its affiliated nonprofit agreed to sell to the city about 6 acres across the street from Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, but City Council members are divided on what to do with the property once they approve its purchase.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.