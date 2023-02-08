A purchase agreement for land that the city is eyeing for a Decatur Youth Services facility and possibly a replacement of the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center has been approved by the sellers and is waiting for City Council approval.
The boards of the Decatur Housing Authority and its affiliated nonprofit gave final approval last week for the sale of 6.12 acres off Memorial Drive Northwest, across the street from Carrie Matthews Recreation Center, for $170,100.
Housing Authority attorney David Canupp said the contract is now ready to be presented to the City Council. The boards for the Decatur Housing Authority and DHA Development Corp., a nonprofit affiliate of the Housing Authority, each voted to give Director Taura Denmon authority to sign the contract when the city is ready to complete the sale.
Mayor Tab Bowling this week said he hopes to get the purchase agreement on the City Council’s Feb. 20 agenda.
“I’m told by Legal (Department) we’re waiting on a few things to be completed in the contract,” Bowling said.
Title issues delayed the sale of the property, primarily due to questions about which parcels of the property were owned by the Housing Authority and which were owned by its nonprofit. The two boards voted for the nonprofit to keep 80% of the sale proceeds, or $136,080, and the Housing Authority to get 20%, or $34,020.
DHA Development Corp. is a nonprofit that provides housing for low-income residents. It was created by the Decatur Housing Authority, and they have board members in common.
Housing Authority Chief Finance Officer Donna Gibson said they proposed this 80-20 split because Development Corp. has expended over $100,000 on the property. The Development Corp. board had World War II-era apartments demolished, did sitework and installed a cement pad several years ago when it planned to build low-income apartments there, she said. The apartments were never built.
The Development Corp. also had $13,000 in legal expenses on the property and spent $400 a month to keep the site mowed, she said.
Miles Wright, president of both boards, said he believes both boards should invest money from the sale into improving their facilities for low-income residents.
“It’s only $170,100 so that’s not going to go very far when you’re talking about building costs,” Wright said.
As part of the contract, Canupp said the city will put down $1,000 in earnest money and will have a 90-day due diligence period to inspect and test the property to make sure it’s suitable for a large building. Closing costs on the sellers’ side will be about $3,000, he added.
Canupp said the due diligence period is likely necessary because nearby Carrie Matthews Recreation Center has soil problems that led to the center’s closure and the city’s desire to buy the Memorial Drive property.
City Council President Jacob Ladner said the 90-day period is standard in most property sales “so the buyer can do the basic soil and environmental testing. Even if we didn’t have the problems we do at Carrie Matthews, we could still do the standard soil testing.”
Ladner said the council would make a decision after the sale is complete on how to move forward on Carrie Matthews.
“The council majority has to decide whether to save the building, save part of it or demolish it all,” Ladner said. “Obviously, the floor at Carrie Matthews is the issue.”
Councilman Billy Jackson has been vocal the he wants Carrie Matthews saved, and he believes the Northwest Decatur community also wants it saved.
However, Bowling and some council members said they think the possible $5 million price tag on repairing the soil problems that are causing the recreation center’s floors to sink is too much. Instead, they want a new facility that would serve as both a centralized DYS campus and a replacement for the Carrie Matthews Recreation Center building.
Ladner said he views Carrie Matthews and DYS as separate decisions even though Carrie Matthews was Youth Service’s building in recent years and DYS needs a new facility.
“Whatever we do, DYS needs to be consolidated,” Ladner said. “Right now, it’s spread out in five to six facilities.”
A new Decatur Youth Services campus on the Housing Authority property would replace offices at the Aquadome, which is being transferred to 3M Co. and torn down once a rec center is built at Wilson Morgan Park.
City officials have talked about building a joint DYS and recreation center facility on the Housing Authority site for between $7 million and $13 million.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.