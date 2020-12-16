Four candidates interviewed for the Decatur Housing Authority executive director position cited their experience working in public housing and said they could handle the challenges faced by an authority accused in March of racial discrimination.
The authority’s board conducted online interviews Monday with the four candidates, including one local applicant. A fifth candidate, Maria Medeiros, the executive director of the Needham Housing Authority in Massachusetts, withdrew her application from consideration before interviewing.
“The board will likely schedule another meeting within about a week to discuss the four candidates who were interviewed,” said board authority attorney David Canupp. “Ultimately, the number of candidates will be pared down, and finalists will be interviewed again.”
Candidate Donna Green, chief financial officer of the Decatur Housing Authority, said she has 31 years of housing experience, not just with the Decatur agency, and has been involved in all aspects of the authority’s operations from maintenance to finance, and has worked with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on quality assurance and management reviews.
“The opportunity is here,” she said.
John Murphy, director of finance/treasurer of South Mississippi Housing and Development Corp. in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, said he’s worked in public housing for more than 20 years in several cities, with experience including procurement, human resources and personnel law. At one time, he was the interim executive director at the Jackson, Mississippi, authority.
“I would like to have an opportunity to lead an organization,” Murphy said. “I think I have strong leadership skills. I know the business inside and out. … I’m ready to take the next step.”
Taura Denmon, the finance director of the Housing Authority of the city of Alexandria, Louisiana, has been at that agency for the last 13 years.
“If I bring my tool box with me, I think there are a lot of things I can do at the Decatur Housing Authority to help move it forward progressively,” Denmon said. She said she has developed extensive experience in day-to-day operations, including expertise in procurement, accounting, Section 8 housing and low-income tax credits.
Julius Howard, director of property management with the Birmingham Housing Authority, said he can bring to the job “my integrity, my willingness to work, my willingness to improve the overall conditions, to make the Decatur Housing Authority an even greater housing authority than it is.”
The board chose to replace the authority's co-directors with one executive director. Chief Operations Officer Andy Holloway and Building Director Jeff Snead, who have acted as co-directors, are retiring. Holloway’s last day is Jan. 8. Snead’s official last day is Feb. 18, but because he built up enough leave, his final work day was Sept. 15.
Authority's challenges
Canupp told the candidates that the Decatur authority had signed a Voluntary Compliance Agreement (VCA) with HUD, a document that includes numerous obligations for the agency, and asked if they had any experience overseeing an extensive legal agreement with HUD.
A compliance review letter issued March 25 by HUD charged the Decatur authority with violations of the Civil Rights Act. The agency was accused of racial discrimination involving its three apartment buildings for low-income senior adults: Summer Manor, Jordan-Neill and Westgate Gardens.
In July, the Housing Authority settled the claims for $200,000 payable to victims of the alleged discrimination, a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million and a promise to revise its waiting-list policies. In a statement, the Housing Authority said it denied liability and entered into the settlement to avoid the expense of litigation.
Green said she’s knowledgeable about the compliance agreement, and was involved in all of the conference calls during the negotiations of the agreement. She said she has been on-site at Westgate Gardens with an architect to start the development of the scope of work for the community center and renovations there.
Murphy said one of his first jobs as auditor at the Memphis Housing Authority was handling a 150-point memorandum of understanding with HUD, and he also served as director of compliance and interagency affairs with another housing authority. “I’m very familiar with (voluntary compliance agreements),” Murphy said. “I know that they are complicated and they can be very burdensome if you let them be, so you just want to be sure you monitor (the agreement) and make sure you’re doing what you need to do.”
Denmon said she joined the Alexandria agency at a time when it was facing several issues, including a “troubled” housing authority designation by HUD.
“I was baptized by fire,” Denmon said. “There have been some issues that I’ve been able to be a part of to work through at the Alexandria Housing Authority.”
“I’ve actually worked on an extensive VCA myself,” Howard said. "I do know a lot of the ins and outs of the VCA agreement. We had to work very closely with HUD … to get these things resolved.”
Candidates' visions
The candidates shared some of their priorities if they are hired.
“I would like to bring in an asset management consultant to evaluate our agency,” to help determine “how can we move this agency forward in today’s climate,” Green said. “The key to that is a good relationship between the board and the directors.”
Green said one of her priorities would be creating an orientation for new employees.
Denmon said among her early priorities would be holding several meetings with the agency’s staff as well as one-on-one meetings with employees so they’ll know her expectations. “The director would be nothing without the staff so I think it would be very important just to make sure you have a two-way understanding of what’s expected,” she said. “I think it’s very, very critical that you build those relationships up front.” She said she would also want to meet with Decatur’s mayor and to review the agency’s past audits.
Murphy said he would like to determine immediate and long-term needs for the authority and “try to come up with a plan to address those.”
“One of the things I would like to do is create a mentor program to train staff and make them part of what we’re doing as an agency as a whole,” Murphy said.
Howard said among his priorities would be to review employees’ resumes and meet with them to get their ideas and understand their needs so they can continue to be successful. “They will want to know who is this guy, what is his plan, what does he plan to do,” he said.
He said he also wants to reach out in the community, including meeting with the mayor and members of the Decatur City Council, and to tour and assess the needs of the city’s public housing properties.
